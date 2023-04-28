Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Apr. 28—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Steven Gray, 54, of Bluffton, was sentenced to two years on probation on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Benjamin Kill, 41, of Delphos, was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Jarvis Lewis, 34, of Lima, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on a charge of domestic violence.

Donte Jackson, 31, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of domestic violence.

Bra'dell Youngblood, 21, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for the failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. His driver's license was suspended for three years.

Richard Montgomery, 43, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation and 45 days in the county jail for the failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.