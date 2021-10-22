Defendants sentenced in connection with "open air drug market"

Oct. 22—ALBANY, Ga. — The leader of a high-volume illegal drug trafficking operation located in Albany was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner sentenced Sherrod Winchester, 39, of Albany, to serve 300 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Sherrod Winchester's sentencing concludes a lengthy investigation into a stop and shop serving dozens of addicts daily who could easily access methamphetamine, heroin and diverted pharmaceuticals. Winchester's prolific operation caused community-wide harm," said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Federal, state and local investigators successfully held Winchester and his co-defendants accountable for their brazen crime and prevented further harm to a neighborhood, users and their families."

"Here is another example of how we can utilize local, state and federal resources to address the challenges of drug dealing within our community," said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley. "These persons continued to disregard the quality of life in their neighborhood by breaking laws meant to protect people from hurt, harm and danger. The victims of these crimes need comprehensive substance abuse treatment and a long-term recovery program. More people may look for a profitable return on drug dealing, but we want them to understand the consequences that come with it."

The following co-defendants have been sentenced:

—James Malone, 51, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

—Laura Ann Dungee-Ali, 49, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises.

—William Raymond Cook, 46, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 151 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone.

—Shannon Marie Mason, 39, of Leesburg, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 75 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

—Anthony Dewayne Pearson, 42, of Sylvester, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute hydrocodone.

—Patricia Odom, 50, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in 2019, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) detectives identified defendants Malone and Winchester as significant distributors of methamphetamine and heroin. As a result, GBI, DEA and FBI initiated a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances at 520 Ninth Ave., Albany, Georgia.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the location was an open-air drug market run by Malone and Winchester, dispensing diverted pharmaceutical medications, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances.

On a daily basis, the location maintained a large volume of foot and vehicle traffic, approximately twenty cars or more, with the visits lasting no more than a few minutes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Customers would approach a covered shelter to acquire illegal drugs, in a manner similar to a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant. Confidential sources were recorded making purchases of these illegal drugs from several of the co-defendants.

Co-defendant Mason admitted to transporting large quantities of illegal substances at the behest of Winchester, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Mason was taken into custody with more than a kilo of cocaine and more than a kilo of crystal methamphetamine in her vehicle. More than $40,000 in drug proceeds were seized from Malone's residence. The drug house operated almost continuously from 2015 until late 2020 or early 2021.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, GBI and the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen.