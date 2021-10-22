Defendants sentenced in connection with "open air drug market"

The Moultrie Observer, Ga.
·3 min read

Oct. 22—ALBANY, Ga. — The leader of a high-volume illegal drug trafficking operation located in Albany was sentenced Wednesday to federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner sentenced Sherrod Winchester, 39, of Albany, to serve 300 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Sherrod Winchester's sentencing concludes a lengthy investigation into a stop and shop serving dozens of addicts daily who could easily access methamphetamine, heroin and diverted pharmaceuticals. Winchester's prolific operation caused community-wide harm," said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. "Federal, state and local investigators successfully held Winchester and his co-defendants accountable for their brazen crime and prevented further harm to a neighborhood, users and their families."

"Here is another example of how we can utilize local, state and federal resources to address the challenges of drug dealing within our community," said Albany Police Chief Michael Persley. "These persons continued to disregard the quality of life in their neighborhood by breaking laws meant to protect people from hurt, harm and danger. The victims of these crimes need comprehensive substance abuse treatment and a long-term recovery program. More people may look for a profitable return on drug dealing, but we want them to understand the consequences that come with it."

The following co-defendants have been sentenced:

—James Malone, 51, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

—Laura Ann Dungee-Ali, 49, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises.

—William Raymond Cook, 46, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 151 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone.

—Shannon Marie Mason, 39, of Leesburg, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 75 months in prison to be followed by two years of supervised release after she pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

—Anthony Dewayne Pearson, 42, of Sylvester, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 60 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute hydrocodone.

—Patricia Odom, 50, of Albany, was sentenced to serve 12 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in 2019, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) detectives identified defendants Malone and Winchester as significant distributors of methamphetamine and heroin. As a result, GBI, DEA and FBI initiated a joint investigation into the distribution of controlled substances at 520 Ninth Ave., Albany, Georgia.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the location was an open-air drug market run by Malone and Winchester, dispensing diverted pharmaceutical medications, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances.

On a daily basis, the location maintained a large volume of foot and vehicle traffic, approximately twenty cars or more, with the visits lasting no more than a few minutes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Customers would approach a covered shelter to acquire illegal drugs, in a manner similar to a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant. Confidential sources were recorded making purchases of these illegal drugs from several of the co-defendants.

Co-defendant Mason admitted to transporting large quantities of illegal substances at the behest of Winchester, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Mason was taken into custody with more than a kilo of cocaine and more than a kilo of crystal methamphetamine in her vehicle. More than $40,000 in drug proceeds were seized from Malone's residence. The drug house operated almost continuously from 2015 until late 2020 or early 2021.

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, GBI and the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Seattle hair salon robbed by armed suspects in Scream film masks

    Seattle police are searching for four suspects in connection to an armed robbery at a hair salon by individuals wearing masks from the horror film Scream.

  • Robert Durst Charged With 1982 Murder of Wife Kathie Durst

    The complaint was filed Tuesday in Lewisboro, New York

  • 2 people arrested for allegedly trying to sneak meth, marijuana into Lexington jail

    A mother is accused of trying to sneak drugs in the jail to her son and another inmate.

  • Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley posts historic stat line for a rookie debut

    Mobley got his NBA career started off with a bang after posting a rather rare final stat line in a loss to the Grizzlies.

  • Mother of 'Silk Road' Founder Ross Ulbricht Continues to Plead His Case

    Found guilty of seven charges including money laundering, conspiracy to traffic narcotics and computer hacking, the controversial founder of the Silk Road Darknet marketplace Ross Ulbricht is currently serving a double life sentence plus 40 years, without the possibility of parole. Ross Ulbricht Defense CEO Lyn Ulbricht discusses her son's case and why she thinks his sentences could've been different.

  • Zendaya Loves How ‘Charismatic’ Tom Holland Is—Here’s How He Compares to Her Exes

    Find out every guy she's dated before him.

  • Orthodox Church's top patriarch to visit US, meet with Biden

    The spiritual leader of the world’s 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians brings an agenda spanning religious, political and environmental issues to a 12-day U.S. visit beginning Saturday that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden and various ceremonial and interfaith gatherings. Making the latest of several trips to the country during his 30 years in office, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is expected to address concerns ranging from a pending restructuring of the American church to his church's status in his homeland, Turkey. Bartholomew’s title, patriarch of Constantinople, reflects the ancient imperial name of the city now known as Istanbul in a country where Orthodox Christians, who are mostly ethnically Greek, are a small minority.

  • Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

    The CDC issued a warning that a salmonella outbreak linked to onions imported from Mexico has sickened more than 650 people in at least 37 states. Nearly 130 people have been hospitalized.

  • Mexico's richest man to rebuild collapsed subway line

    Mexico’s richest man reached an agreement with Mexico City authorities Wednesday to rebuild or reinforce an elevated subway line that collapsed in May, killing 26 people. Telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim said his Grupo Carso’s construction subsidiary would pay the cost of rebuilding the span that collapsed, and reinforcing other parts of the elevated line to meet higher standards in a city plagued with severe earthquakes. Grupo Carso said in a statement to the country’s stock market that the outlay did not constitute any admission of responsibility for the collapse, and would not “materially affect” the company’s business.

  • Pastor paid low-income Americans to marry foreign citizens in immigration scam, feds say

    He is also accused of writing bogus reference letters on church letterhead and orchestrating sham rental agreements to show the couples lived together.

  • World's largest ferris wheel opens in Dubai

    This is the world's largest and highest ferris wheel Location: Dubai, UAEThe ‘Dubai Eye’ is known as 'Ain Dubai' in ArabicIt stands around 820 feet tall and can hold 1,750 visitorsOne rotation takes just over 30 minutes(SOUNDBITE) (English) TOURISTS FROM INDIA, NAMES UNKNOWN, SAYING:MALE TOURIST: "It's the largest ferris wheel so pretty excited to be here and to be part of this."FEMALE TOURIST: "Yeah, currently it's the sunset time and we're very excited - it's going to be fireworks, it's going to be crazy and it's going to be history making. It's going to be one of the largest ferris wheels that we're going to see and it's going to be amazing."The wheel opened with a lavish drone and firework showDubai is hoping to attract millions to the Expo 2020 world fairwhich opened in October after a year-long delay

  • Guns N’ Roses Are Fully Back — But Slash Can’t Quit His Solo Career

    "The River Is Rising" set to appear on Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

  • Stephen Colbert Bestows Steve Bannon With A Horrifying Description You'll Never Forget

    "The Late Show" host celebrated the House Jan. 6 committee's vote to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress.

  • Aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths faces recall

    U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that investigators found the same type of bacteria that causes the disease, melioidosis, in a spray bottle found in one of the patients' homes. The contaminated product is labeled “Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones,” the CDC said.

  • Indiana Cops Find People Chained Up in ‘Gruesome’ House of Horrors

    Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana state trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi

  • Lawyer for Brian Laundrie's family addresses speculation about how easily his dad found his belongings, saying the public 'doesn't understand simplicity'

    Brian Laundrie's parents could not have planted his remains or had special knowledge about where they were, the family lawyer said.

  • Human remains found in Florida confirmed to be Brian Laundrie

    The discovery came after a weeks-long manhunt following the death of Gabby Petito.

  • Texas man seen on video smashing computer 24 times in child porn case. Jurors say guilty

    The wife of a Texas man recorded him smashing a computer with a claw hammer in a child porn case.

  • 2 school teachers accused of going into wrong apartment, getting in bed before shooting tenant

    Two Florida elementary school physical education teachers have been accused of entering the wrong apartment, and one of the intruders […] The post 2 school teachers accused of going into wrong apartment, getting in bed before shooting tenant appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former Marine stops armed robbery attempt at Yuma Chevron store

    A brave customer was able to stop an armed robbery attempt at a southern Arizona convenience store, ending the threat in a matter of seconds.