Defendants in sex offender registration cases dealt opposite fates

Feb. 10—Two defendants in sex offender registration cases met with opposite fates this week in Jasper County Circuit Court, with one being sent to prison and the other seeing the charge dismissed.

Cord J. Niehaus, 32, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to a felony count of failure to register as a sex offender in a plea agreement calling for a six-year term in prison and as a prior and persistent offender.

Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea and assessed Niehaus the agreed-upon length of sentence.

Niehaus, who was convicted in 2006 of deviate sexual assault and sexual assault of a 3-year-old child in Gentry County, had been sent to prison in 2011 for failing to register as a sex offender and was assessed a suspended sentence in 2016 on another conviction for the same offense.

The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a count of failure to register as a sex offender that Randy A. Carney, 58, of Joplin, had been facing. He was convicted in 2005 of statutory sodomy with a child in Jackson County and is required to register with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides.

Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher said the decision to dismiss the charge against Carney was made in light of the defendant having brought himself into compliance with the state's registration law as well as an issue that the prosecutor's office faced regarding the availability of his arresting officer for testimony at any future hearings or trial. The officer no longer works for the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and has moved elsewhere.