Will defendant's statement to police be admissible in case of Bergen fatal stabbing?

A judge in Bergen County will determine whether a Washington Township man's statement to police after the 2021 fatal stabbing of a woman in his home is admissible.

Patrick Camilli is accused of fatally stabbing Mary E. Huber in October 2021. Police received an early morning call and found Camilli on top of Huber, who had been stabbed repeatedly, law enforcement officials said.

Camilli suffered self-inflicted stab wounds to his neck and was arrested the same day at Hackensack University Medical Center, where he received treatment, police said.

Police at the scene where a woman was stabbed to death inside a Lexington Court home in Washington Township on October 24, 2021.

Camilli's attorney, Landry Belizaire, filed a motion to suppress statements his client made to police after the stabbing during a Nov. 6 hearing.

Two law enforcement officers, one from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and the second from the Westwood Police Department, testified as fact witnesses.

The Prosecutor's Office detective spoke about his role in the investigation into Huber's death and his questioning of Camilli in the hospital. The Westwood detective spoke about being on the scene and present for statements made by Camilli to paramedics on the way to the hospital.

Judge James Sattely told the prosecutors and Belizaire to work out their schedules for the rest of the witnesses before the case moves forward.

