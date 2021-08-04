Defendant's, victims' DNA on murder weapon, forensic agent testifies in Bledsoe case

Aug. 4—The second day of testimony in the double ax murder trial of a Bledsoe County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend and her mother included direct and cross-examination of two TBI agents and a review of grisly crime scene photos.

Robert Joe Whittenburg, 47, of Pikeville, Tennessee, is on trial in the November 2017 slayings of Deanna Lawrence, 46, and her daughter, Dedra Lawrence, 24.

A recorded statement from Whittenburg, taken after he was released from the hospital and returned to the Bledsoe County Jail, was played late Tuesday to the sequestered jury of eight women and six men and became the point of examination Wednesday morning.

TBI agent Keith Herron questioned Whittenburg on the recording during a 50-minute interview. During the interview, Whittenburg didn't explicitly say he killed the women, but Herron said he drew a conclusion, according to his testimony during cross-examination by Whittenburg's attorney Sam Hudson.

"He said, 'I realize it must have been me because I was the only one there,'" Herron said.

Herron added that when he asked Whittenburg if he had ever done things and later been unable to recall them, he answered, "never."

TBI agent Chip Andy testified about a series of photos the prosecution team of David Shinn and Steve Strain showed to jurors from the interior of the home, depicting the locations of the bodies, blood or reddish-brown stains throughout the home.

Jurors saw photos of the fireman's ax, as well as the ax itself, as evidence from the home was introduced and shown to jurors Wednesday. Other items collected from the home included a knife, box cutter and clothing.

TBI Agent Charly Castelbuono testified about testing for the presence of body fluids that could be used to match DNA profiles.

Castelbuono said swab samples were collected from a note found on Dedra Lawrence's body that was covered with Whittenburg's blood.

The alleged murder weapon had blood on it that matched both women and Whittenburg, according to Castelbuono's testimony. The curved, double-spiked claw side of the ax head had both women's DNA on it.

Circuit Court Judge Thomas Graham stopped testimony after the state concluded questioning Castelbuono so the jury could go to lunch. Hudson's cross-examination of Castelbuono began in the afternoon.

This is a developing story.

