Defendants in YSL trial to find out if rap lyrics can be used against them in court

On Wednesday night, rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery William, and his co-defendants were waiting to find out if lyrics from their songs could be used against them in court.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was live outside the Fulton County courthouse on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The judge heard both sides Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Arguments wrapped up in the past two hours shortly before 11 p.m. The judge now says he will take the night to determine if rap lyrics can be presented as evidence for the jury.

On one side, Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel argued that the rapper’s lyrics are art.

″They’re targeting the right to free speech,” said Steel.

But prosecutors argued that the lyrics are much more.

“Your honor, someone can look at that indictment and say one thing’s for sure, that’s not fantasy, people are dead and murdered and a gang exist,” said Mike Carlson, prosecutor.

The back and forth between prosecutors and Young Thug and his co-defendants’ attorneys went on for nearly eight hours Wednesday.

The rapper is accused of running a criminal enterprise and prosecutors say his lyrics should be part of the evidence.

“YSL threatening to murder witnesses, YSL talking about murdering police and language that will be decoded in case, that’s threatening,” said the prosecutor. “It’s proof of what YSL is why it exists and yes motives and states of mind of people associated with it.”

But the rapper’s attorney says that he didn’t write all of the lyrics and in some cases, those he did write were later changed by others.

“You have not listened to the whole, you don’t know the context you don’t know the next line the word is good as the company it keeps,” said Steel. “They’re using terms that we will show this court with your court’s permission, they are commonplace.”

Opening statements are not until after Thanksgiving.

The judge plans to call both sides back in court Thursday morning where he will deliver his decision.

He could decide to admit some lyrics and not others.

