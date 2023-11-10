Defender of Mariupol sentenced in "Donetsk People's Republic" to 30 years' imprisonment

A court in the so-called "Donetsk People’s Republic" has sentenced Vitalii Matvienko, a paramedic from the 36th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to 30 years’ imprisonment in a maximum-security penal colony.

Source: Meduza; Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Details: Matvienko, 37, is accused of allegedly killing six civilians in Mariupol and attempting to kill four others.

Russian security officials claim that in March 2022, Matvienko, under orders from his commander, allegedly fired on a car with people inside using an assault rifle, and later, together with other soldiers, targeted a convoy of three cars.

Nineteen Ukrainian servicemen were convicted in the "Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics" in September 2023, another 24 were sentenced in October, and a further 10 in November.

Background:

