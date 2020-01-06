Defenders of History Take Aim at Trump's Threat to Strike Iran's Cultural Sites

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 03: President Donald Trump speaks during a 'Evangelicals for Trump' campaign event held at the King Jesus International Ministry on January 03, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Credit: MPI10 / MediaPunch /IPX

WASHINGTON — More than 2,300 years ago, the Persian capital of Persepolis was burned by a foreign warrior in a fatal blow to the empire and its rich heritage. The ruins of the ancient city, in modern-day southwest Iran, could now be on President Donald Trump’s target list of 52 sites he has threatened to attack as tensions escalated between Washington and Tehran.

Trump did not identify which places the United States might strike, as he warned on Twitter that he would order — 52 in all, one for each American who was held hostage for the duration of the Iranian Revolution takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

But he said on Saturday that some of the sites were “very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

“Those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” he added. “The USA wants no more threats!”

On Sunday, Trump maintained the right to “quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner” should Iran strike any American person or target. Later that day aboard Air Force One, he told reporters flying with him back to Washington that “they’re allowed to kill our people.”

“They’re allowed to torture and maim our people,” he added. “They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way.”

Even before those comments, the Iranians had reacted with fury. Earlier Sunday, Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, shot back: “A reminder to those hallucinating about emulating ISIS war crimes by targeting our cultural heritage: Through MILLENNIA of history, barbarians have come and ravaged our cities, razed our monuments and burnt our libraries. Where are they now? We’re still here, & standing tall.”

It was the latest salvo in the war of words that has threatened to spill over into military action since a U.S. military strike on Friday that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, while he was visiting Iraq. The Trump administration has said the strike was necessary to thwart Soleimani’s plans to attack Americans in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East, although officials have not yet provided specific intelligence to back up that claim.

Last week, pro-Iranian protesters rioted at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, trapping diplomats inside for two days and setting on fire some buildings on the compound’s outer perimeter.

In several interviews earlier Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo avoided directly answering whether the United States would attack cultural sites in Iran. He said on ABC’s “This Week” that the United States would “behave lawfully” and “behave inside the system.”

But the targeting of cultural sites is against international law, and critics denounced Trump for his statement.

“I think this is the president using puffery, and trying to sound tough in a way that just reveals his ignorance,” said Scott R. Anderson, a former State Department lawyer during the Obama administration who is now a national security law expert at Columbia University and the Brookings Institution.

Anderson, who was the legal adviser at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in 2012 and 2013, said the Pentagon had long recognized that strikes should only include targets of what he described as military necessity.

“So you can’t just start shooting anything you want as a hostage target, like a cultural site,” Anderson, who is also advising Pete Buttigieg’s Democratic presidential campaign but was not speaking on its behalf, said on Sunday in an interview.

The United States is a signatory to a 1954 international agreement to protect cultural property in armed conflict. Violating it with attacks on Iran’s historical sites would represent a huge turnabout. The United States was among the harshest critics of the Islamic State’s destruction of antiquities in Mosul, Iraq, and Palmyra, Syria, as well as the Taliban’s obliteration of the Bamiyan Buddhas in Afghanistan in 2001.

“The U.S. has taken a leadership role in the protection of antiquities from destruction and illicit trade, particularly in the Middle East,” said Deborah Lehr, the chairwoman and founder of the Washington-based Antiquities Coalition. “It would be a shame to see that global goodwill disappear by the intentional targeting and the destruction of cultural sites.”