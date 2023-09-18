Defenders liberate over 260 square kilometres in Ukraine's south in offensive

Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has said that Ukrainian troops have already liberated more than 260 square kilometres in the south and 51 square kilometres on the Bakhmut front during the offensive.

Source: Maliar's briefing on 18 September, reported by the Military Media Center

Details: Maliar said that over 260 square kilometres have been liberated in the course of the offensive in Ukraine’s south.

She noted that Ukrainian troops are advancing on the Melitopol front.

Over the past week, 5.2 square kilometres were liberated on the southern front: "South and east of Robotyne, we had successes, and 5.2 square kilometres were liberated on the southern front last week."

Maliar also said that the defence forces had liberated 2 square kilometres of territory near Bakhmut.

In total, 51 square kilometres have been liberated in the area since the start of the Ukrainian offensive.

