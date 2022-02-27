Defending against "a dictator on the prowl"
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Margaret BrennanAmerican journalist
- Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia
As Europe faces the most brutal conflict on the continent since World War II, it's clear the impact from Russian President Vladimir Putin's war will not be contained within Ukraine's borders. CBS News' Margaret Brennan talks with the former U.S. envoy to Ukraine, Ambassador Kurt Volker, about the strength of the Western alliance, and the limits of diplomacy.