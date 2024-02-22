Defending champion Cameron Norrie advances to Rio Open quarterfinals

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending champion Cameron Norrie beat Tomás Barrios Vera of Chile 6-1, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Rio Open on Thursday.

The second-seeded Norrie needed just 26 minutes to take the first set of a match originally scheduled for a day earlier but postponed because of rain.

The British player will face home favorite Thiago Seyboth Wild on Friday.

The 82nd-ranked Seyboth Wild advanced by beating Spain's Jaume Munar 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to become the first Brazilian to reach the tournament's quarterfinals since 2017.

No. 23 Norrie became the favorite to win the clay court tournament once again after Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolás Jarry were all earlier knocked out.

At last year's French Open, Seyboth Wild upset Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

