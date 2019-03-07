Defending construction defect claims

A construction defect generally occurs when a construction project either fails to conform to contractual requirements or fails to comply with generally accepted principles and industry standards. (Photo: Shutterstock)



The easiest way to avoid liability for construction defect claims is by preventing them altogether. However, since prevention of a claim is not always possible, it is important that adjusters take early steps upon receipt of a new construction defect claim in order to limit liability and ensure the most efficient expenditure of defense costs.





When does liability arise?





A construction defect generally occurs when a construction project either fails to conform to contractual requirements and specifications, or fails to comply with generally accepted principles governing the industry standards, resulting in damages. Whether your insured is an architect, builder or contractor, they can generally be held liable for negligence for failure to perform their duties consistent with the generally expected degree of competence that a reasonably skilled professional would exercise under similar conditions. Some of the common construction defect theories of liability include:





Quality of work issues





One of the driving forces behind construction defect claims are defects attributed to poor workmanship or quality of work. Whether your insured is a design professional, developer or subcontractor, a requisite expertise and standard of care set the minimum threshold requirements for the work performed. Construction defect claims are often categorized as being either patent (obvious or reasonable discovery) or latent (concealed). Latent defects may exist during construction, but are not discovered or identified until several years following its completion. These defects can include differential settlement due to improper soil compaction resulting in cracks to foundational structures and walls, water penetration due to improper flashing and installation of exterior windows, or even catastrophic fire damage due to faulty electrical wiring.



While not all latent defects create an immediate threat of emergency, as time lapses, a particular defect could pose a risk of substantial harm. Note, it will be important to know your jurisdiction’s statute of limitations and statute of repose for patent defects, as well as any tolling provisions related to latent defects to determine whether the claims are timely.





Code violations





In addition to the reasonable and professional standards of care that govern work performed on a construction site, there are also local and national building codes and safety standards imposed by law that must be followed. Failure to comply with the codes or standards can result in a claim for defective design or defective construction. For example, in cases in which an architect incorrectly calculates the requisite number of vents to be installed per square foot in an attic, that is a per se construction defect, regardless of whether or not there is evidence of deterioration to the existing roof components.





Scope of work violations





Whether your insured is working on a new residential home, commercial development or a home renovation, every construction project is typically undertaken according to project specifications that provide instruction on what to build, how to build it and the specific quality of materials to be used. Such plans are often prepared by architects, engineers, developers, contractors and subcontractors, each of which have different scopes of work. Claims can therefore arise if a party overextends its work scope or fails to comply with the terms of their work contract.





Practical tips for defending construction defect claims





Construction defect claims seldom offer obvious evidence of liability. It is paramount to have an in-depth knowledge and understanding of all concepts to be investigated. However, before any analysis of the merits of the claim is performed by an adjuster, it is important to ensure that several key steps are taken. Gathering information on each of these checklist items will ensure that liability and defense costs associated with a construction defect claim are managed appropriately:





Information Gathering





Start with some basics, as information takes time to collect and the other side could want the construction defect claim to move quickly:



