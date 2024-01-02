Defending Eastern Ukraine and cutting off Crimea from Russia are main goals of 2024 — Zelenskyy

Defending Eastern Ukraine and cutting off Crimea by eliminating the Crimean Bridge are among the top priorities for Ukraine’s Armed Forces in 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Economist.

The primary focus for Ukraine’s army would be the defense of Eastern Ukraine.

"Defend the East, save these very important Ukrainian cities in the east and the south: Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv," the president said.

The Ukrainian leader added that the speed of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' success would depend on the military assistance provided by Western partners.

He requested the transfer of Taurus missiles to the Ukrainian forces to destroy the Crimean Bridge and cut off the Crimean Peninsula from Russia.

Ukraine's strategic goal is to restore the country to its original borders, Zelenskyy stated.

