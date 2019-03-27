Defending Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez says GOP Sen. Mike Lee doesn't take 'job seriously'

WASHINGTON – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended the ambitious Green New Deal to address climate change Tuesday after the measure failed to secure a vote in the Senate and Republican lawmakers mocked it as fantasy.

The freshman New York Democrat, who co-sponsored the legislation directed much of her ire at Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Lee drew media attention Tuesday by ridiculing the Green New Deal on the Senate floor using posters depicting scenes from films such as Star Wars and Aquaman, as well as a painting of former President Ronald Reagan firing a sub-machine gun from the back of what appeared to be a velociraptor.

Lee said he was treating the Green New Deal "with the seriousness it deserves." He explained the Reagan image had "as much to do with overcoming communism in the 20th century as the Green New Deal has to do with overcoming climate change in the 21st."

The Green New Deal seeks to move the U.S. completely off of fossil fuels within a decade and establish universal employment.

In a tweet, Ocasio-Cortez said legislators, experts and environmental advocates "spent countless hours poring over" data on industrial impact on global temperatures and the resulting rising sea levels.

"That’s what you do when you take your job seriously + respect the chamber. This is what happens when you don’t," she said, followed by a link to Lee's unusual presentation.

"GOP Senators are using their Congressional allowances to print Aquaman posters for themselves to argue that a #GreenNewDeal saving our nation from climate change is a ‘waste of money," she said in another tweet, along with a "tears of joy" emoji.

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez also admitted that she sometimes suffers from "impostor syndrome: those small moments, especially on hard days, where you wonder if the haters are right."

"But then they do things like this to clear it right up. If this guy can be Senator, you can do anything," she added

Ocasio-Cortez also shared video of a heated exchange she had with Rep. Sean Duffy after the Wisconsin Republican called the Green New Deal elitist because it only sounds good to "rich liberals in New York and California" who can afford the costs of the plan.

"You want to tell people that their concern and their desire for clean air and clean water is elitist, tell that to the kids in the South Bronx which is suffering from the highest rates of childhood asthma in the country," Ocasio-Cortez said in response to Duffy's remarks.

"Tell that to the families in Flint, whose kids have their blood ascending in lead levels," she added. "Their brains are damaged for the rest of their lives. Call them elitist."

She also went after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whom she said "tried to rush" the Green New Deal to the floor for a vote.