Defending the indefensible? The 10 ways Trump and his supporters are fighting back against impeachment

Republicans are privately said to be very worried.

The wayward, scattershot approach adopted by Donald Trump and the White House as the president is confronted by the threat of impeachment, does not appear to working.

When Robert Mueller in May 2017 embarked on his investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, the president assembled a large team of high-profile DC lawyers to advise him about dealing with the special counsel.

Yet, as various Democratic-controlled committees in the House of Representatives push on with their probes, issuing subpoenaes and calling on officials to testify, Mr Trump appears to have taken on the role of his own defence lawyer, shouting down anyone who dares to question him. Matt Mackowiak, a Republican operative and CEO of the Potomac Strategy Group, said Republicans would “rather not have to go through this”, though claimed the president may emerge stronger as his base was being energised.

“So far, Republicans are sticking with him,” he told The Independent. “At the moment there are no cracks.” Privately, some Republicans appear less confident. “Who knows what playbook they are on,” one Republican legislator told The Hill. “[Trump’s] pulling it out of his ass as he goes along.”

The ways Trump has tried to defend himself:

Intimidation and threat

In what might be termed the Sicilian defence, the president has shouted and made lots of noise, seeking him to frame himself as the victim. He has used social media and appearances with foreign media to claim Democrats and their hidden helpers are seeking to carry out a “coup”. He referred to the “civil war” when tweeting about how supporters would feel if he were impeached. At the same time, he has sent out the likes of Mike Pompeo to attack Democrats on his behalf. Lawyers for the whistleblower expressed concern for their client’s safety after the president said he wanted to see his accuser face-to-face. Mr Trump has hinted darkly at what should happen to the whistleblower and the people who gave him information, telling a private meeting of UN staff: "You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart, right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now."

However, this approach only takes the president so far. He may have got away with shouts and threats all his life, and for much of his political career, but there appears to some steel and determination about Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues, that was not there before the Ukraine scandal erupted. Control of the House gives Democrats huge power. An impeachment probe is not something that can be bought off, hushed up or settled out of court.

Dismiss accusations as second or third-hand

The president has repeatedly sought to discredit the whistleblower. As well as suggesting they are a “spy”, he tweeted: “Fake Whistleblower complaint is not holding up. It is mostly about the call to the Ukrainian President which, in the name of transparency, I immediately released to Congress & the public. The Whistleblower knew almost nothing, its 2ND HAND description of the call is a fraud.” Whether the information raised by the whistleblower is first hand, is not important. What matters is whether it is credible, something the intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson, among others, said it was. Veteran GOP senator Chuck Grassley said the whistleblower had acted correctly, adding: “No one should be making judgments or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts.”

Claim transcript shows that conversation with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect”

The president has repeatedly said his conversation with his Ukraine counterpart contained nothing nefarious. “It was a beautiful, warm, nice conversation.” However, even the redacted partial memo released by the White House – not a transcript as the administration termed it – largely mirrors the whistleblower complaint. “The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” the memo reports the president as saying. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it.”