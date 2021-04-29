From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

(C-SPAN)

While lead pipes are bad, but Joe Biden’s ideas are worse, it means lead pipes must be, in reality, just fine.

Republican criticisms of the president’s speech swung from defence of toxic plumbing to an interrupting iPhone being a fitting symbol for an uninspiring 65-minute address.

As Mr Biden delivered his first speech to the joint session of Congress, the GOP was live-tweeting the event with some of the hottest hot takes of the night.

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlipp aimed at Mr Biden’s plan to replace 100 per cent of the country’s lead pipes as part of the American Jobs Plan.

"I have lead pipes in my 100-year-old house. Some are impossible to take out. Joe Biden is going to replace them? Cool."

I have lead pipes in my 100 year old house. Some are impossible to take out. Joe Biden is going to replace them? Cool — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) April 29, 2021

Donald Trump’s former press secretary turned Fox News pundit, Kayleigh McEnany said the underwhelming and uninspiring speech was difficult to watch.

"The old school iPhone cellphone ring bursting out, and palpably audible during Biden’s address is wholly fitting," she tweeted.

The old school iPhone cellphone ring bursting out, and palpably audible during Biden’s address is wholly fitting... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) April 29, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene was concerned about the indoctrination of free pre-schooling and community college for Americans.

"Federally funded school from age 3 to 20 doesn’t sound like education, it sounds like indoctrination. All at your expense. By force in the form of taxes," she wrote.

Federally funded school from age 3 to 20 doesn’t sound like education, it sounds like indoctrination.



All at your expense.



By force in the form of taxes. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 29, 2021

Fox News wondered what was up with all the vaccinated politicians wearing masks despite CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks.

Story continues

Fox News responds to Biden's #JointAddress by desperately searching for gotchas pic.twitter.com/TPfLrRB1QM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2021

The official account of the RNC Research shared the concern the three, fully-vaccinated top Democrats were wearing masks, while RNC Researcher, Zach Parkinson worried the president was more interested in his buddy Xi Jinping than crossing the aisle.

"Biden has spent more time talking about hanging out with Xi Jinping than he has about working with Republicans in Congress," Mr Parkinson tweeted.

Biden returned to China repeatedly during the speech, while briefly touching on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

All three of these people are fully vaccinated…



Why are they all wearing masks? pic.twitter.com/BA8atWSReB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2021

GOP minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, said everyone could have been saved some time.

"This whole thing could have just been an email," he said.

This whole thing could have just been an email. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 29, 2021

Helpfully, the White House did email the president’s remarks ahead of the speech.

Over on Fox News, host Sean Hannity called it the "Biden shuffle".

"The little baby steps that he takes as he walks and little elbows, looks like it’s an effort, there doesn’t seem to be a vitality in how he approaches this," Mr Hannity said.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz, meanwhile, owned being caught falling asleep during the broadcast.

"#BoringButRadical," Mr Cruz tweeted.

Don’t blame Jason Miller, though. The former adviser to Mr Trump didn’t vote for Mr Biden.

Read More

How Joe Biden’s first joint session speech compared to Trump’s – and what it could mean for his presidency

‘Rebuilding a nation’: Biden calls on America to embrace sweeping plans to reshape US

Ted Cruz busted for falling asleep during Biden’s joint address