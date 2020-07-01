DefendX and Scality Partner to Help Clients Manage Unstructured Data Sprawl

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DefendX is now seamlessly combined with Scality's industry leading software-defined Object Storage portfolio.

DefendX is now seamlessly combined with Scality's Object Storage portfolio. More

This software combination reduces the cost of traditional data storage by 70% or more. Customers can identify aged unstructured data and set policies to transfer this data into the cost-effective Scality RING. The solution delivers an instant return on investment and provides limitless scale with cloud-like economics.

"Scality is a year-over-year leader in Quadrants for File Systems and Object Storage. They're also a top choice for our clients across the globe," said Michael Brooks, Vice President of Sales and Channels for DefendX. "Our clients immediately recognize our support of multi-vendor NAS and our ability to provide a seamless experience to the Scality RING."

DefendX product line is immediately available to Scality clients.

"DefendX's maturity in the market and long-standing clients are a perfect fit. We want our customers to have a simple and transparent way to archive NAS data without compromise. DefendX makes this possible with no change to the end user experience," said Greg DiFraia, Scality General Manager of the Americas.

About DefendX

DefendX Software is a worldwide leader in the management and control of unstructured file data. We want to help you regain control of your storage environment by giving you the information you need to understand, optimize, and manage it. We'll help you bring structure to your unstructured data. And we'll do it in a way that improves your day-to-day efficiency and respects your budget. To learn more visit www.defendx.com or email VP of Sales and Client Success Michael Brooks at Mbrooks@defendx.com or call at 617-922-5742.

About Scality

Scality is a market leading software-defined file and object platform designed for on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. We give customers the freedom and control necessary to compete in a data driven economy. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us on Twitter @scality and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com or subscribe to our company blog SOLVED.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defendx-and-scality-partner-to-help-clients-manage-unstructured-data-sprawl-301086464.html

SOURCE DefendX