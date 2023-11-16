Defense alleges 'cover-up' by Children's Hospital doctors in Snyder couple's murder trial

Joe Auciello, an attorney for Katherine Snyder, gives closing arguments in Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross's courtroom on Wednesday.

By May 2016, only a few months after John and Katherine Snyder adopted a boy from China, something had changed.

In closing arguments Wednesday in the Snyders’ murder trial, Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Ernest Lee said Mother’s Day of that year seemed to be a “line of demarcation.”

That’s when, according to Lee, Katherine Snyder’s mother sent an email to another family member, expressing concern about the adopted boy, Adam, and the chaos in a home with four other adopted children. At the time, Snyder’s mother, Nancy Debussey, was living in the basement of the family’s Springfield Township house.

“I can’t take this. It’s so unfair to these children,” Debussey wrote about Katherine. “Something has unhinged her… She has told them she wishes they (were) dead.”

John Snyder listens to closing arguments in his trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Five months later, 8-year-old Adam was dead. The cause of death was a head injury that prosecutors said was caused by Katherine possibly throwing him to the floor.

Katherine Snyder listens to closing arguments in her trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

The Snyders face charges including aggravated murder in Adam’s death. The couple, who documents say now lives in Delaware, also is charged with abusing four other children they adopted from China, as well as one of their biological children. Allegations include intentionally malnourishing them and punishing them with cold baths or showers.

Defense blames Children's Hospital

A jury in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court is set to begin deliberations Thursday morning. The trial began six weeks ago with jury selection.

Attorneys for the Snyders say Adam died from a severe infection that doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center's College Hill campus missed when Katherine brought him there the day before his death on Oct. 5, 2016. That location has psychiatric services, and Katherine told staff there that Adam was refusing to eat, refusing to get out of bed and smearing feces.

At the College Hill campus on Oct. 4, 2016, Adam was grey in color, thin, with visible wounds. His body temperature was low. He also had a severe bed sore on his tail bone.

“You don’t just ignore those. You do something,” Jim Hardin, an attorney for John Snyder said during closing arguments.

In the end, Hardin said there was nothing the Snyders could have done to save Adam “because of what Children’s Hospital failed to do.”

Jim Hardin, attorney for John Snyder, gives closing arguments in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Adam’s lungs were “loaded with pus” and weighed 2.5 times more than a typical boy of his age, according to testimony.

Medical testimony debated

Joe Auciello, an attorney for Katherine Snyder, said Adam’s head injury likely was caused by “head-banging,” a behavior the Snyders said the boy displayed.

Auciello suggested doctors at Children’s Hospital had accused the Snyders of abuse – he called it an “organized coverup” – because doctors didn’t treat Adam’s infection.

During five weeks of testimony, the forensic pathologist who performed Adam’s autopsy said the head injury that caused his death was not from self-harm.

Dr. Gretel Stephens testified that the bruise was near his neck, on the underside of the skull. She said she believed Adam’s head impacted a flat surface. The impact caused acute bleeding in his brain, which led to his death.

One of Adam’s siblings, a girl the Snyders also adopted from China, testified that both John and Katherine Snyder struck the boy’s head against the wall. The girl, now 14, was 7 at the time.

Hardin suggested she had been coached to say that by other family members. The other adopted children are now in the custody of Katherine’s sister.

“Children do lie,” he said. They “could be lying and not even know it because they’ve been coached.”

Lee said the defense had resorted to "conspiracy theories."

He said the children are now in a better place.

"Every one of these kids, once they were out of (the Snyders') care, they thrived," Lee said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jury to deliberate in trial of couple accused of killing adopted boy