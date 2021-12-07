Defense argues Ho-Chunk woman's death in Nebraska may have been self-inflicted

OMAHA — The two sides in the homicide case of a Ho-Chunk woman from Wisconsin whose body was found burning in an outhouse last year laid out their arguments to jurors for the first time Monday.

In opening statements, a federal prosecutor said the evidence would show Jonathan D. Rooney killed his partner, Kozee Decorah, and tried to cover it up by burning her body and his clothes. But the defense contended the evidence is "purely circumstantial" and insinuated Decorah may have caused her own death.

Rooney, 27, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with documents or evidence in U.S. District Court in Nebraska in connection to Decorah’s death.

Decorah's remains were found in May last year in a remote area of a Nebraska reservation. Rooney was sleeping unclothed in a nearby cabin, suspected blood on the floor and door, investigators have said.

"We will ask that you hold the defendant accountable for her murder," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Lynch told the jury Monday.

Rooney has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Assistant Public Defender Kelly Steenbock urged jurors to listen to the whole case and not to draw conclusions too early.

"The truth is that nobody knows what happened up there," Steenbock told the jury.

She said the prosecution wanted jurors to "make leaps" and argued there was "no evidence" that Rooney killed his partner. Steenbock also pointed to Decorah’s history of self-harm and of cutting herself.

"Because he’s there he must have done it?" Steenbock asked, urging the jurors not to "let the government take Jonathan Rooney's liberty" without holding prosecutors to their burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Decorah, who was 22 when she died, is from Wittenberg, but had moved to Nebraska to be with Rooney, with whom she had three children. Family members and friends have alleged the relationship was abusive and that Rooney was physically violent with Decorah, according to court transcripts.

On May 16, 2020, the two were planning to go to a ceremony at the Native American Church on the Winnebago reservation in Nebraska, Lynch said. They went to get wood for the ceremony.

But shortly before 8 p.m., dispatchers received a call from Decorah reporting their SUV was stuck on a muddy road in a remote area of the reservation. Responding officers initially found the vehicle, but no one there.

They eventually noticed a fire in the area, about four hours after the SUV had been reported stuck, according to court records. That's when they found Decorah's remains, burning in the outhouse, and Rooney sleeping in the cabin nearby.

In his opening statement, Lynch outlined for the jury some of the witnesses they would hear from, including a conservation officer part of the search party for Rooney and Decorah, FBI agents who processed the crime scene and collected evidence and a pathologist who examined Decorah's remains, of which there was "very little left."

Decorah's body was so badly burned that the manner in which she died could not be determined. She had to be identified through dental records, he said.

A burned cell phone was also in the fire. Investigators did not find Rooney's clothes anywhere, Lynch said.

In her opening statement, Steenbock pointed to parts of the prosecution's case she argued were weaknesses.

She said investigators didn't find a murder weapon and suggested the scrapes and bruises that investigators observed on Rooney could have come from trying to free the vehicle from the mud. She said investigators "never once considered" anyone else in Decorah's death.

Steenbock also argued it didn't make sense that Rooney would have killed Decorah, saying he knew Decorah had just called dispatch to report they were stuck in that part of the reservation.

"Why in the world would this person harm Kozee Decorah in these circumstances," she said.

There were only a few spectators Monday in the federal courtroom in downtown Omaha, where the trial is being held. A few of Decorah's family members were in the front row.

The prosecution called its first witness Monday, an FBI agent who supervised the team that processed the crime scene and collected evidence.

Federal prosecutors have said in court filings they plan to call about 30 witnesses.

Trial will resume Tuesday morning with more testimony from the FBI agent.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lecia Wright said in court Monday she expects the prosecution to take the entire week to present its case. The trial is expected to extend into next week and could last through next week.

