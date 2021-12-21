Defense argues man accused of killing Officer Middlebrook isn't competent to stand trial

Whether Ian Howard, the man accused of fatally shooting a Lafayette Police officer and wounding three other people, is competent to stand trial was at the center of an all-day hearing Monday.

Three mental health professionals presented their assessments of whether Howard understood the charges filed against him and if he could help his defense. One, clinical psychologist Dr. Sasha Lambart, concluded he was competent.

The other two psychiatrists, Dr. Christopher Buckley and Dr. Jessica Boudreaux, concluded Howard was not competent because his schizoaffective disorder impaired his ability to help his defense. But both said with treatment, including antipsychotic medication, he could be restored to competency.

After listening to more than seven hours of testimony, 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett said she would enter a written ruling.

More: Jury must unanimously acquit Ian Howard, who is accused of shooting officer, judge rules

Howard’s attorneys, Richard Bourke and Elliot Brown with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, argued that Howard’s mental illness has impaired his ability to meaningfully consult with them. He has disorganized thoughts and suffers from delusions and auditory hallucinations, his attorneys said in court filings.

They asked Garrett to allow Howard to get treatment and restore his competency.

Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney attacked one of the doctor's reports for having multiple typos and asked the judge for a fourth doctor to evaluate Howard and offer an opinion about his competency.

Howard is accused of shooting and injuring Craig Leopaul and Ameen Alfata and shooting at Lafayette Officer Logan Signater in a Moss Street convenience store in 2017. He is facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder and is scheduled to go to trial in April.

The 31-year-old also faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook the same night. A trial date has not been set in that capital case.

Story continues

Howard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in both cases.

Previous coverage: Details in pre-trial hearing describe combative Ian Howard who talked to himself

The three doctors all had clinical interviews with Howard and reviewed more than 2,000 pages of his medical history and other documents.

Buckley and Boudreaux both said Howard had schizoaffective disorder, a serious mental illness involving a thought disorder and problems with reality testing. Symptoms can include hallucinations, delusions and disorganized speech.

While Howard could explain factually the roles of the people in a courtroom, Buckley and Boudreaux said his mental health disorder would make it difficult for Howard to be able to assist his attorneys because of his delusions surrounding the shooting.

Lambart said she couldn't confidently diagnose Howard because of his past substance use and wanted more extensive drug testing, including levels, to ensure his symptoms weren't related to any drugs. She said she thought he had the capacity to be competent to stand trial.

CONSIDER SUBSCRIBING TODAY: Help support local journalists like Ashley White

Dr. Sarah DeLand, a psychiatrist hired by the defense, also testified that she thought Howard had schizoaffective disorder and was not competent to stand trial. DeLand, who said she's interviewed Howard more than a dozen times, said she thought he could be competent with treatment.

Haney told Garret in his closing statements the judge should ignore DeLand's testimony since she was paid by the defense and not part of the actual sanity commission panel.

The night Howard was arrested, he was combative and erratic, witnesses described during a court hearing earlier this year. He ran from officers, even after he was handcuffed, and talked to himself while in an ambulance.

His attorneys argued in court filings that Howard was in a state of psychosis when he was arrested and later interviewed by police.

When Garrett ordered the sanity commission, it halted all other proceedings in Howard’s cases. Garrett still needs to rule on the defense’s motions asking to suppress some evidence and statements made by Howard on the night of his arrest from trial.

A decision about whether to move the attempted murder trial outside of Lafayette Parish also has not been brought before the judge.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Man accused of killing Officer Middlebrook not competent, defense says