Defense arranges exam of 14-year-old charged in Erie High shooting; hearing postponed

The 14-year-old defendant charged in the Erie High School shooting is hiring an expert witness to evaluate him, leading to a delay in his prosecution.

A hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday on the request of the Erie County District Attorney's Office to transfer the defendant's case from juvenile court to adult criminal court.

Judge John J. Trucilla rescheduled the hearing for June 7, the judge's office said on Friday. Trucilla, who oversees juvenile court for the Erie County Court of Common Pleas, picked the new date to give the defense more time to have its expert witness conduct an evaluation of the defendant, the office said.

One of the defendant's lawyers, Chad Vilushis, confirmed to the Erie Times-News that he is hiring an expert to examine the defendant, though he declined further comment because the proceedings are in juvenile court.

The defense would be expected to conduct an extensive examination of the defendant's background to prepare for the hearing on June 7. Trucilla at the hearing will hear testimony and review evidence to help him decide whether to transfer the case to criminal court.

A male shooting victim is loaded into an ambulance in front of Erie High School, on April 5, following a shooting at the school. The victim had "non-life-threatening injuries," according to authorities.

A judge at a transfer hearing must find that a number of factors exist in order to send the case to criminal court. Those factors range from the objective, such as whether the juvenile charge against the defendant would be a felony in criminal court, to the more subjective, such as whether the offense had a significant impact on the community.

Pennsylvania law also requires the judge to consider "whether the child is amenable to treatment, supervision or rehabilitation as a juvenile" — an area about which the defense expert might be expected to testify in the case of the 14-year-old. The factors the judge must consider in making that determination, according to the law, include the defendant's age, mental capacity, criminal sophistication and prior record, if any.

If found delinquent in juvenile court, the 14-year-old defendant could be under supervision, including at secure facility for juveniles, until he turns 21. If convicted in criminal court, the defendant could face a lengthy sentence in state prison.

Charged with attempted homicide, other counts

The defendant is being held at the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center in Millcreek Township. The Erie Times-News is not naming him because his case remains in juvenile court.

The defendant is accused of the felonies of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other offenses in the April 5 incident, in which another student was shot and injured in a hallway at about 9:20 a.m. at Erie High, 3325 Cherry St.

The defendant is accused of firing a 9 mm pistol at least five times, hitting the victim three times, police said. The authorities have not identified the victim, but said he was shot in the abdomen and leg area and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Erie Bureau of Police officers gather near Erie High School after a student was shot and injured there in Erie on April 5, 2022. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Pennsylvania State Police assisted as did law enforcement officers from Millcreek, Erie County Sheriffs Dept. and Pa. Game Commission.

The defendant turned himself into Erie police the day after the shooting. District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz on April 14 petitioned Trucilla to transfer the case to criminal court, and she has declined to comment further because the matter remains in juvenile court. Hirz has said her reasons for asking for the transfer will become clear at the transfer hearing.

The Erie police charged the 14-year-old as a juvenile rather than an adult because Pennsylvania law prevents the filing of adult criminal charges in cases of violent crime against defendants younger than 15. The exception is if the case involves a homicide, in which charges can be filed against a defendant younger than 15.

The threshold age for non-homicide violent crimes is set under the Fisher Bill, or Act 33, effective in 1996. It allows police to file adult criminal charges against juveniles at least 15 years old.

In Fisher Bill cases, the defendant can seek to transfer the case from criminal court to juvenile court, but the case starts in criminal court. With the 14-year-old accused in the Erie High shooting, the defendant's age requires the case to start in juvenile court, with the prosecution seeking a transfer to criminal court.

Erie County Judge John J. Trucilla will preside over a June 7 hearing on the request of the District Attorney's Office to transfer the case of the 14-year-old charged in the Erie High shooting from juvenile court to adult criminal court.

"Because we are prohibited by the Fisher Bill to charge him as an adult, we are asking the court to transfer the case from juvenile court to adult court," Hirz said after she filed the transfer request.

The defendant's first court appearance was April 8, before a lawyer known as a juvenile master in juvenile court. Following an agreement between the defendant and prosecution, the master, Carrie Munsee, who reports to Trucilla, ordered the defendant to stay at the Edmund L. Thomas Juvenile Detention Center, on the campus of the former county-operated Pleasant Ridge Manor East.

Another lawyer for the defendant, Joseph DePalma, said at the hearing that the boy's safety is a concern, and DePalma linked the shooting to "pockets of juveniles that don't get along."

Aftermath of the shooting

The Erie High shooting came as violent crime among juveniles in Erie has sharply increased during the pandemic. The shooting led the Erie School District to shut down in-person classes at Erie High until students returned to the school on Wednesday. Students had been taking online classes.

The shooting also prompted the district to spend more than $1 million on security upgrades at Erie High, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy and the district's three middle schools. The biggest upgrade is the installation of metal detectors at the schools.

The juvenile violence continued after the Erie High shooting. On April 14, a 7-year-old boy, Antonio "Espn" Yarger Jr., was fatally shot in the head while he was walking with friends at the corner of Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway, about a block south of Antonio's house on Downing Avenue, near the former Burton School. Antonio, a second-grader at the Erie School District's JoAnna Connell Elementary School, died on April 18.

Erie police charged two teens with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide in Antonio's death. They are Yassin A. Ibrahim, 19, and Abdullah O. Ismael, 17. Ismael had been out on bond, accused in a shooting in 2021.

Antonio was killed in a drive-by shooting, according to testimony at a court hearing on Friday. An Erie police detective testified that Ibrahim was driving when Ismael, seated behind him, opened fire as the car turned at Downing Avenue and Fairmount Parkway. No motive came up during the testimony.

The Erie police charged Ismael as an adult. At Friday's hearing, Judge John J. Mead ordered him moved from the Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center to the Erie County Prison. The District Attorney's Office requested the transfer due to the allegations against Ismael, his being out on bond at the time of the killing and his age — he turns 18 in September.

