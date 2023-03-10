Defense asks for blood to be retested from victim allegedly poisoned by husband

A Mount Holly man charged with using with using eye drops to poison his wife was back in court Friday.

Joshua Hunsucker is accused of killing his wife, Stacy Hunsucker, by poisoning her with lethal doses of eye drops in her drinks. He had her cremated right after her death in 2018, but family members found out that blood samples taken before her cremation showed high levels of the toxic substance.

Key evidence at question in the case of a man accused of killing his wife with a lethal dose of eye drops. Josh Hunsucker is back in court. The court wants to know when his attorney will test Stacy Hunsucker’s blood and much is left to test. Previous tests let to a murder charge. pic.twitter.com/gTijTHPaO4 — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) March 10, 2023

He was arrested for her death in December 2019.

The hearing Friday focused on the blood Stacy Hunsucker donated before her death. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the defense wants to test that blood again. The defense attorney said he can have her blood independently tested in 60 days. It will be the most important test related to this trial, which has already drawn so much attention.

Lemon learned the prosecution filed several documents claiming that Josh Hunsucker, a helicopter medic, asked friends at work about poisoning with eyedrops, claiming he had the expertise to pull off that kind of murder. Prosecutors say he had Stacy Hunsucker quickly cremated in 2018, ignoring family claims that she was an organ donor.

But according to the prosecution, the blood drawn before her death and discovered after her death revealed chemicals used in eye drops were at a level 30% to 40% higher than normal.

Any independent test conducted by the defense could support the main evidence against Josh Hunsucker, or leave room to dispute it.

Lemon spoke with a defense attorney about the importance of independent testing in a case like this. He said these tests are not just key for the trial, but what’s found and how much is left over can be vital if an appeal is necessary.

One month prior to his murder arrest, Hunsucker allegedly started a fire onboard a medical helicopter mid-flight.

Hunsucker was working as a paramedic aboard one of Atrium’s helicopters in November 2019. According to police reports, a syringe pump was set on fire, forcing the helicopter to land off of Independence Boulevard.

He was arrested in March 2021 and charged with arson in Mecklenburg County.

