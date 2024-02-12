Defense asks for delay in trial of man accused of Hamilton beating death

Feb. 12—The defense attorney for a man accused in a beating death last summer at a Hamilton residence has wants the jury trial scheduled this month continued, citing possible exculpatory evidence turned over by prosecutors.

Delmer Vickers Jr., 60, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is charged with murder and felonious assault for the August slaying in the 1100 block of South 13th Street.

Douglas D. Centers, 58, was found dead on the evening of Aug. 20, according to the police report. He suffered blunt-force trauma to the head.

Vickers "struck and/or kicked the victim about the head and body numerous times," according to court documents. He was was arrested Aug. 24 in New Miami, according to officials.

In November, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard set Vickers' trial for Feb. 26.

On Friday, defense attorney Doug Nichols filed a motion to continue the trial "due to additional discovery that was provided by the state and that may be exculpatory for the defendant."

The defense has not asked for previous continuances, so this request will likely be granted.

Vicker is scheduled to be in court Wednesday for a hearing.