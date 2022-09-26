Defense asks for new judge in Lily Peters homicide case

Sep. 26—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The attorney representing the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters on April 24 has requested a substitute judge be appointed.

Defense attorney Michael Cohen filed the request in Chippewa County Court, seeking that Judge Ben Lane be replaced. Cohen didn't return calls for comment Friday on why he made the request.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell was reached but he declined to comment Friday on the substitution request.

The suspect, identified in court records as C. P-B., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.

A scheduling conference is slated for Thursday; Newell said he didn't know if the substitution request will cause that court date to be postponed.

Chippewa County has three judges: Lane, Steve Gibbs and James Isaacson. In nearly all scenarios, the case would be reassigned, randomly, to either Gibbs or Isaacson, and not to a judge outside the county.

C. P-B. is currently charged as an adult. At a hearing earlier this month, Cohen said he would be seeking a "reverse waiver," to move it out of adult court and into a juvenile proceeding. The attorneys agreed that a reverse waiver hearing could take four days, with each side spending two days presenting information to a judge.

Setting the four days for that reverse waiver hearing was the main reason for the scheduling conference set to take place this Thursday. C. P-B. is not expected to be present or attend via video during the hearing; he hasn't appeared in person in court since his arrest.

At the preliminary hearing earlier this month, Lane found probable cause that C. P-B. committed first-degree intentional homicide and ordered the case to move forward.

Because he is a juvenile, Lane has prohibited the media and general public from taking video or pictures of him during court proceedings.

Peters' body was discovered the morning of April 25.

When interviewed by investigators, the boy told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick, then strangled her until she was dead. He then had sex with her body. He went home and put his dirty clothes in the laundry. He later returned to the scene, "drug her a few feet," and covered her body with leaves.