Defense attorney accused of deleting child porn from client’s phone facing charges in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted a criminal defense attorney on multiple charges after Hendersonville authorities discovered she had destroyed evidence.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, Jocelyn Mims was retained in 2021 by a defendant, who is still facing several felony charges. Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned Mims had found and deleted child pornography from her client’s cell phone.

Officials said Mims is charged with tampering with evidence, false reports to officer, and intentionally failing to report child sex abuse.

On Friday, Nov. 10, police announced Mims is being held in the Sumner County Jail with an $80,000 bond. She is set to appear in Criminal Court on Friday, Nov. 17.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.

