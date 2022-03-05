Defense attorney accuses co-defendant of lying to cut deal in Fairview homicide case

A co-defendant in the felony murder trial in a Fairview fatal shooting said he tried to warn Lexie Burke and the others involved in the alleged armed robbery gone wrong that they shouldn't go back.

Dylan Rodriguez is one of several co-defendants connected to the death of David Duque-Soto. He is charged with hindering apprehension by concealing a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

Duque-Soto was killed in an alleged armed robbery gone wrong on June 29, 2019, and the prosecution is looking to prove that Burke was the mastermind behind the plot to rob the 23-year-old Fairview man.

The victim was found fatally shot in his Fourth Street apartment with two 9 mm shell casings and one .32-caliber casing near his body and with signs of blunt force trauma, authorities said.

Ronald Hunt, Burke's defense attorney, hammered Rodriguez on the lies he told police in his first statement and on whether or not testifying on behalf of the prosecution would lead to less jail time for him in connection with the case.

"You're here for the benefit of yourself," Hunt said. "It's in your best interest."

A video screen in a viewing room of the Bergen County Courthouse displays the trial of (left) Lexie Burke in the courtroom of Judge Margaret Foti on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Burke stands at the start of the trial. He is one of four men involved in a botched Fairview drug deal that left one dead.

Rodriguez said he didn't know until recently he was going to testify and that he has not been asked to testify in the other upcoming trials.

Rodriguez said he was not there to get a reduced sentence and he was testifying on his lawyer's advice but he did not make a plea deal with the prosecution. He currently faces up to 10 years in prison.

During his testimony this week, Rodriguez told the court he received a text from his friend David Martinez, one of the co-defendants, to meet up with him at a Delta gas station. Rodriguez said when he got there, Burke was with Martinez and soon joined by co-defendants Carlos Burgos and Raul Torres before heading to Duque-Soto's.

According to Rodriguez, Burke was looking to buy a pound of marijuana from Duque-Soto..

Story continues

After leaving the apartment and going to another gas station, Rodriguez said Burke said Duque-Soto pulled a gun on them and that there had been money and drugs on the table. He said the other men began to plan on how they would rob Duque-Soto and Burgos wanted to steal the other man's gun. He said the men were angry about what happened.

He said he tried to scare them off from robbing Duque-Soto by saying he had a gun and it was broad daylight. Rodriguez said he went to the barbershop after dropping Martinez home, but not before telling his friend it was a "stupid idea." He did not return to the apartment with the other men, saying he didn't need the money or drugs.

"Guns and money and violence, they don't mix," Rodriguez said.

He contacted Martinez about 30 minutes later, who told him they were taking a long time before he heard a "commotion" and the call dropped. Rodriguez picked up Martinez and Burke later and was told someone had been shot.

NJ courts: Man charged in 2019 Wayne gas station crash that killed 3 gets 30 years in prison

Wanting to get out of the area, the trio went to a friend's house in Queens and Rodriguez said Burke detailed how they went to the apartment and he punched Duque-Soto in the face. The man fell to the ground and was shot by Burgos and Torres when they saw him reach back. They stole $2,000, marijuana and ecstasy pills but fled because they heard someone in the back room, Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said Burgos reached out to him the next day, asking for Percocet. Burgos pulled out a gun and wanted him to pay $100 for it. Rodriguez said he traded the Percocet for the gun because he didn't know if Burgos would get mad at him for refusing. Rodriguez said he took the gun and hid it in the floorboards of his attic, wiping it down.

Police found the gun in his attic the next morning when they raided his home. Rodriguez said he lied in his first statement about his whereabouts and what happened because he thought he could talk himself out of the situation and he was trying to protect those involved. He told Fitzpatrick his mind-set changed when the police began asking about the gun and he knew that lying would put him in a deeper hole. He said he still didn't provide police with any names or come clean about his previous lies.

He gave a second statement a year and a half later, providing police with more details and names. He said he spoke with his lawyer and that it was in his best interest to tell the truth.

"I wasn't going to take the fall for something I didn't do," he said.

Kaitlyn Kanzler covers Essex County for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: kanzler@northjersey.com

Twitter: @KaitlynKanzler8

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: David Duque-Soto homicide trial: Co-defendant lying, says defense