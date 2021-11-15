Defense attorney in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial calls for mistrial
The judge denied the attorney's request, made in response to the presence of high-profile pastors in the courtroom. The state continued to call witnesses.
Josh Norman shared his side of the incident with Kliff Kingsbury that drew a taunting penalty last week.
Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was
Singer Sophia Urista could face charges of indecent exposure. Brass Against Onstage Urination Incident Leads to Police Report as More Details Emerge Spencer Kaufman
A former El Dorado County teacher is set to appear in court after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography and child abuse charges. His entire case began after a video sent by mistake. Ryan Michael Pullen, who was a Union Mine High School drama teacher in the El Dorado area near Diamond Springs, is scheduled for sentencing in relation to his charges, according to the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney's office said his offense came to light when Pullen inadvertently sent a 7-minute homemade video of multiple female students undressing and changing into costume to fellow high school employees. He was attempted to upload video to a Google Drive after the high school's assistant principal requested event content to add to a promotional video for incoming 8th-graders.
Stephen B. Morton/GettyA Georgia judge presiding over the trial for the three alleged murders of Ahmaud Arbery denied a mistral request on Monday—before rebuking one defense attorney for his past comments about Black pastors in the courtroom. “Your words have an impact on a lot of what is going on,” Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley told defense attorney Kevin Robert Gough, who is representing suspect William Bryan. “Emotions are neither unreasonable or unexpected in a murder
A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said. Arielle Jean Jackson, 32, was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field, Dallas police said. The incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York's La Guardia Airport, Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz said.
A Kansas City, Missouri, police detective is now waiting for a judge to deliver a verdict after his involuntary manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting […]
(Reuters) -A lawyer for one of the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in their southern Georgia neighborhood failed in an attempt to have the judge remove civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom on Monday. The same lawyer, Kevin Gough, made a similarly unsuccessful attempt last week to get the court to prevent any more "Black pastors" attending the trial after the Rev. Al Sharpton, another civil rights leader, was seen sitting with Arbery's parents in the public gallery. After the jury was sent out, Gough stood in the Glynn County Superior Court and said he objected to what he called "an icon in the civil rights movement" sitting between Arbery's parents.
Police were searching for the girl and her ex, who is facing charges of kidnapping.
An off-duty police officer getting a haircut Saturday afternoon shot and killed a 38-year-old man who police say burst into the East Baltimore shop and shot a barber to death. On Monday morning, police identified Carlos Ortega as the man who fatally shot the barber. Investigators allege Ortega was also responsible for two earlier shootings that left a 44-year-old man dead and another person ...
"It's not something you'll see again at our shows," the band promised
Neighbors in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park community are still in shock over a child abduction that unfolded on the 3900 block of 63rd street Friday night. See more in the video above.
HBOOn Sunday evening’s season finale episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver devoted much of the top of the show to Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Texas who flew to Washington, D.C., in a private jet to participate in the Jan. 6 insurrection. She ended up livestreaming some of the Capitol riot, including her entering the building and posing proudly next to some broken windows. On March 26, Ryan boasted on Twitter, “Definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a grea
A Wisconsin judge on Monday dismissed a weapons charge against Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who fatally shot two people and wounded a third during a protest in Kenosha last year.
A judge denied mistrial requests on Monday at the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after defense attorneys claimed jurors were tainted by weeping from the gallery where the slain Black man's parents sat with the Rev. Jesse Jackson. The judge said he found one defense lawyer's complaints last week about Black pastors to be “reprehensible,” and that no group would be excluded from his courtroom. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.
Judge Bruce Schroeder has come under a microscope for his outbursts and unorthodox behavior during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
Host of Fox News' "Unfiltered" accused Hawk Newsome of threatening future rioting and vandalism under New York's incoming mayor
"The Andy Griffith Show" and "Three's Company" star passed away in 2006 at age 81
When a future groom went to his front door expecting the delivery of a custom-made engagement ring, he was met instead by an assassin.
This city on Lake Michigan was quiet, calm and peaceful on Sunday, and many residents want it to remain that way as closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Ritte