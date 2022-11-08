Defense attorney calls foul on Erwin Youth League treasurer's embezzlement, false pretense charges

ASHEVILLE - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office alleges that the Erwin Youth League’s longtime treasurer illegally benefitted from her position, but her lawyer is questioning the legitimacy of those charges.

The agency charged Sarah Denise Parton, 41, with embezzlement and five counts of obtaining property by false pretense, according to arrest warrants. All those charges are felonies. She was arrested Nov. 4 and released from the jail later that day on a written promise to appear in court.

The Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in August after a more recent treasurer for the league reported “possible embezzlement,” and the agency noted inconsistencies between bank accounts and statements, according to a search warrant returned to the magistrate’s office in October.

The Erwin Youth League is a volunteer-run organization that teaches children sports fundamentals. Parton volunteered as treasurer for nine years.

Detectives noticed “suspicious activity” in payments made to a credit card, the search warrant says, and referenced multiple payments that Parton allegedly made to herself. Parton told detectives that she reimbursed herself for expenses she covered, the search warrant says.

During the nine years Parton volunteered for the youth group, "she handled over $500,000 in EYL funds. She is charged with five felonies for charging $478 in expenses to an EYL credit card," Parton’s defense attorney, Sean Devereux, said in a statement to the Citizen Times Nov. 7, the day she was scheduled for an initial court appearance.

"The $478 represents .000956% percent of the funds which were entrusted to her. And less than the interest which would be owed her for EYL expenses which she paid with her personal credit cards during times when EYL did not have the money for those expenses. I say ‘would be’ because she never charged EYL for that interest. Perhaps she should have.”

“She did use the EYL to repay herself the amounts EYL owed her,” Devereux added.

The youth league itself is not being investigated, and no one else has been charged, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Sarver said. He could not provide a figure of how much was suspected to be embezzled or obtained by false pretense.

The investigation is ongoing.

“We do not have a comment at this time other than Sarah Patton (sic) is no longer affiliated any longer with the EYL board or any association with us,” the youth league said in a message to the Citizen Times.

It is not clear when Parton's next court date will be.

