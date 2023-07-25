Defense attorney: Canton man fatally shot Melvin Stevenson in self-defense

No caption

CANTON – A Canton man on trial for murder this week will testify that he killed his wife's ex-husband in self-defense, the defendant’s attorney said in his opening statement Tuesday.

Errol G. Frank III, 29, is being tried in Stark County Common Pleas Court on felony charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence with gun specifications. If convicted, he faces a sentence of at least 18 years to life.

Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Margaret A. Scott told the jury in her opening statement that Frank killed Melvin H. Stevenson, 36, of Canton “in broad daylight.”

Scott said Frank chased Stevenson on March 22 around 3 p.m. in northeast Canton. She said Frank shot Stevenson twice, at least once in the head, at O’Jays Parkway NE and Peel Place NE before fleeing and throwing his gun into a gutter near Frank’s home.

Stevenson was taken to the hospital where he died two days later.

Frank’s attorney Aaron Kovalchik said that Melvin Stevenson was upset that his ex-wife was now with Frank. And Frank will testify that he sought to find Stevenson to resolve the tensions. But Stevenson responded violently and Frank shot Stevenson in self-defense, he said.

“Errol did not have the intent that day to hurt Melvin Stevenson,” Kovalchik said. When Frank sought to speak with Stevenson, “this is when Melvin became violent. This is where Melvin put Frank in a situation where Frank feared for his life.”

But the prosecutor said Stevenson was “just walking along minding his own business not bothering anybody.”

Scott said numerous witnesses, including a church pastor driving by in a church bus, saw Frank run after Stevenson. And that Frank admitted to police that he shot Stevenson.

Scott alleged that Frank tracked Stevenson down and waited for him to walk by before pursuing him to kill him.

“(Frank) finds where the victim is. He stalks him. He waits for him. And then he shoots him in the head as he’s running away,” Scott said. “You will see this is not self-defense.”

Jurors also heard Tuesday from one of the Canton police officers who responded to the shooting. He testified he rendered first aid to Stevenson, saw an exit bullet wound on Stevenson’s abdomen and saw two shell casings at the scene.

Closing arguments are expected to take place Wednesday or Thursday.

