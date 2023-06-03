Defense attorney comments on case of Oakwood man accused of 'slamming and shaking' infant daughter to death

Jun. 2—Update: An Oakwood man has been charged with killing his 11-week-old daughter, according to authorities.

Hugo Alexander Flores Reyes, 20, was initially charged with child cruelty and aggravated battery after staff at Scottish Rite Children's Hospital contacted Oakwood police May 25 and told them Reyes's baby had been "severely injured," Police Chief Tim Hatch said.

The infant died the next day and the charges were upgraded to felony murder.

Oakwood police declined to release the baby's name without the mother's consent, and court officials say they must redact victims' names if they are under a certain age.

Reyes is accused of violently "slamming and shaking" his daughter, which ultimately caused her to become brain dead, according to arrest warrants.

Reyes's daughter suffered brain damage, skull fractures, rib fractures, torn ligaments in her spine and hemorrhages in her eyes.

Hall County deputy coroner James Bell said Reyes told police that "he fell asleep on the couch and the baby fell off the couch."

Given the injuries, Bell said that's unlikely.

Reyes is being held in Hall County Jail without bond.

Reyes's attorney, Hall County public defender Rob McNeil, said he's met with his client but is still gathering information about the case.

"He's obviously very sad," McNeil said. "He's still grieving the loss of his baby."

When asked if Reyes maintains his innocence, McNeil said, "He's never admitted to hurting that child."

He said Reyes isn't proficient in English and will need an interpreter.

Reyes's committal hearing is scheduled for June 30.

