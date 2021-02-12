Defense attorney does not answer when Trump knew about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack or when he took action

During former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, defense attorney Michael T. van der Veen did not answer a question from Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski asking when Trump learned of the Capitol attack, what actions he took and when he took them.

Video Transcript

- News from Senator Collins and Senator Murkowski. It is for the counsel for the former president. Clerk will read.

- Exactly when did President Trump learn of the breach of the Capitol? What specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an end? And when did he take them? Please be as detailed as possible.

- The clerk will read that question again. We're getting it back.

- Exactly when did President Trump learn of the breach of the Capitol? And what specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an end? And when did he take them? Please be as detailed as possible.

- The House managers have given us absolutely no evidence one way or the other on to that question. We're able to piece together a timeline. And it goes all the way back to December 31. January 2, there was a lot of interaction between the authorities and getting folks to to have security beforehand.

On the day, we have a tweet at 2:38. So it was certainly some time before then. With the rush to bring this impeachment, there's been absolutely no investigation into that. And that's the problem with this entire proceeding. The House managers did zero investigation. And the American people deserve a lot better than coming in here with no evidence, hearsay on top of hearsay on top of reports that are of hearsay. Due process is required here. And that was denied.