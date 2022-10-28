Defense attorney grills Texas man who placed David Burns at site where body was found

A Texas man who placed David Burns at the site where Courtney Coco's body was found later in 2004 was grilled Friday morning for his inability to remember dates and an inconsistent statement to police.

Burns faces a second-degree murder charge and would be sentenced to life in prison if found guilty by a Rapides Parish jury.

The body of Coco, 19, was found in a Winnie, Texas, building Oct. 4, 2004. The case went cold, and it wasn't until April 13, 2021, that Burns was indicted and arrested. The state alleges he killed her by asphyxiation during a robbery.

Jude Wilson, a graphic designer, testified that he had been on an errand to buy cigarettes for his now ex-wife when he had to swerve to avoid a car backing out of the property where Coco's body later was found. He said he traveled that road "all the time" because he lived not far off it.

Wilson said he went to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office with his information after the discovery of Coco's body hit the news.

Under questioning from Rapides Parish Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland, Wilson said when he topped the road on an overpass over Interstate 10, he saw a car at the building, which he described as a concrete abandoned house painted white.

He said he saw someone walk in front of the headlights and get inside, but that there was no light inside the car. The driver began backing out, but never stopped. Wilson said he was paying attention because he was afraid the driver would hit him. It was a close call, he said.

"I had to swerve out of the way," he said.

Wilson testified the car was dark and boxy with a Louisiana license plate. He was able to get part of the license plate number because it contained his initials, he said, and he told Holland he remembered the number eight.

The license plate on Coco's Pontiac was JUW 468.

He testified that he tried to follow the car, but the driver already had made it to I-10 by the time he got turned around. He said the driver was traveling fast, estimating about 80 or 90 mph, in the direction of Houston.

Holland asked Wilson to draw on a whiteboard the route and what had happened, which he did. He also asked Wilson to describe the man he saw in the car.

Wilson said the man had really short hair, so short he initially thought he was bald, and was younger. He said he didn't see the man's whole face, but only a profile.

Years later, when the Alexandria Police Department assigned a new detective to the case, Wilson testified he drew a profile of the driver. He later picked Burns out of a six-person lineup presented to him by the detective.

When Holland asked him, he pointed to Burns sitting at the defense table as the man he had identified.

But while Wilson knew the near-wreck had happened during the Texas Rice Festival, he wasn't able to recall the exact date. He testified he was not good at remembering dates.

Burns' defense attorney, Christopher LaCour, hit Wilson on that at length.

LaCour asked Wilson if he'd given three statements to law enforcement in the years since Coco's death, and he said yes. He told Wilson he never had mentioned in any of his statements remembering the number eight from the license plate.

Wilson replied he did tell that to Chambers County, but that it wasn't included in the statement he signed. LaCour then asked Wilson if he noticed the perjury notice at the bottom of the statement he signed, and Wilson said he guessed he trusted them more than he should have.

LaCour hit him on several other details, which Wilson said also were not included in his statement. That led LaCour to ask Wilson if he realized Burns' life was on the line during the trial and to ask him if he was playing games.

Holland objected, calling the last statement "wildly inappropriate." LaCour withdrew it.

LaCour also questioned Wilson extensively on the dates of the Texas Rice Festival, which he and another witness had said was happening at the time of the near accident, and on how he could identify Burns by only seeing his profile.

Holland had previously said Wilson had a photographic memory, and LaCour called that into question because of his inability to remember dates. Wilson said he had a photographic memory when drawing.

When Holland had a chance to question Wilson again after LaCour, he asked him what mistake he had made after giving his initial statement in Chambers County. Wilson replied that he'd signed the document without reading it first.

Holland also asked Wilson if he was trying to deceive law enforcement or the jury.

"No, why would I? I'm not gaining anything," Wilson said.

Holland asked him if he understood the significance of his testimony to Burns. He said yes, and he believed people are entitle to a fair trial.

Holland then asked if that changed any of his testimony, and Wilson said no.

The other Texas resident, Janet Veyon, testified that she had known Wilson since elementary school and that he was a gifted artist who always won school contests. She said she and her husband had been in a truck with a trailer that also was almost hit by the car.

Unlike Wilson, Veyon testified she knew the incident had happened on the last night of the rice festival. Holland asked her how she knew.

She said she is the chair of the Texas Livestock Show that happens in conjunction with the festival. She said they provide a trailer for some people who need help transporting their animals, and that those animals don't leave until the last day of the festival.

She described a car that "shot out" between her truck and another car. She found out it was Wilson when he came to the sheriff's office, where she worked at the time, to give his statement.

Testimony will continue on Friday afternoon.

