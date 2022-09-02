Defense attorney intends to request Peters' homicide case moved to juvenile court

Sep. 1—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The attorney representing the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters said Thursday he intends to file a motion to move the case from adult court to a juvenile proceeding.

"If it's not apparent to everyone, it should be; we are going to file a reverse waiver," attorney Michael Cohen told Judge Ben Lane during a preliminary hearing.

A reverse waiver means the case would be moved from adult court to juvenile court.

The suspect, identified in court records as C. P-B., is charged in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire on a $1 million cash bond.

Lane set a scheduling conference for Sept. 29. Both Cohen and Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told Lane they expect the hearing on the reverse waiver to take several days.

"He understands it is going to take some time," Cohen said of his client. "We are still going through all the discovery."

Newell said he would prefer to get the dates locked in as soon as possible so all witnesses can clear their schedules to attend.

"I was thinking it would take two days on each side to present information," Newell said.

C. P-B. appeared via video alongside Cohen from the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Lane found probable cause that C. P-B. committed first-degree intentional homicide and ordered the case to move forward.

C. P-B. has not appeared in person yet for any hearings. Because he is a juvenile, Lane has prohibited the media and general public from taking video or pictures of him during court proceedings.

Peters' body was discovered the morning of April 25.

When interviewed by investigators, the boy told police he punched Peters in the stomach, struck her on the head three times with a heavy stick, then strangled her until she was dead. He then had sex with her body. He went home and put his dirty clothes in the laundry. He later returned to the scene, "drug her a few feet," and covered her body with leaves.