Defense attorney: Police have wrong men in 2018 murder of hunter at Rose Lake

ST. JOHNS — More cracks are developing in the case against two men charged with killing a hunter on public land in Bath Township nearly five years ago, just weeks before they are set to go on trial.

An attorney for Robert Rodway told a judge he discovered evidence suggesting police wrongly ruled out another man as a suspect in the death of Chong Mua Yang at Rose Lake Wildlife Area in November 2018. The evidence, he said, could exonerate Rodway and his hunting partner, Thomas Olson, in Yang's death.

"I cannot sit by any longer and let Mr. Rodway sit in jail when there's this evidence out there now," the attorney, Matt Newburg, told 29th Circuit Judge Shannon Schlegel on Tuesday. The judge denied his request to set a bond for Rodway, who is set for trial Sept. 27.

Newburg said he discovered police have long had information indicating a local man is responsible for Yang's murder, but chose to instead focus on Rodway and Olson, who did not become suspects until well after the killing.

The potentially exculpatory evidence includes GPS location data and other information indicating the local man was in the area where Yang was killed on the night of Nov. 16. 2018, even though police had eliminated him as a suspect after concluding he was home that night, Newburg said.

The attorney also said the man gave inconsistent statements to police, destroyed evidence on his phone and had a strong bias against Hmong people. The man also had boots with a tread pattern matching prints in the snow leading up to Yang's body, Newburg claimed.

The State Journal is not naming the man because he has not been charged in connection with the case.

Assistant Attorney General Andrew Childers told Schlegel he couldn't take a position on bond for Rodway without being able to analyze the new information, which he described as "significant." Examining the information might be difficult to do in time for Rodway's trial, he said.

Schlegel noted that no one had asked for an adjournment and said she is prepared to start the trial as scheduled. The judge said she saw no reason to change Rodway's bond status after ruling earlier that he presents a danger to the public based on incriminating text messages found on the phones of both defendants.

"I am not the jury in this case," she said. "It's not for me to weigh the credibility of all the evidence and decide innocence or guilt. I have no basis for me to change my mind and to allow bond."

The judge, however, said she is willing to hear any further motions in the case this week.

Olson, 35, of Grand Blanc Township, and Rodway, 34, of St. Johns, admitted hunting at Rose Lake the day Yang was shot in the head, but denied any involvement in his death. Police said they did not learn the men were hunting at Rose Lake that day until long after the killing, and they were not charged until late 2022.

There are no eyewitnesses or physical evidence linking either man to the killing, and Bath Township police tied them to the murder using GPS location data and text messages they shared with each other.

Numerous messages found on the mens' phones referred to the Yang death investigation, including an April 2020 photo showing the two men in hunting gear at Rose Lake, along with a message that said, "A couple of cold-blooded killers revisiting the crime scene."

Another message from September 2020 included a photo of the reward poster Yang's family had put up in the area and read, "They haven't caught ya," updated to "us," according to testimony. There also were messages referring to "the killing field," hunting people, shooting at noises and apparent racial epithets.

Defense lawyers have said the text messages were attempts at dark humor and suggested the men were poking fun at the police investigation.

Newburg's emergency motion for bond was not the first time evidence pointing to another suspect has been raised in the case.

During a hearing in late June, one of Olson's attorneys, Michael Manley, referred to evidence potentially linking the same local man to Yang's murder and said he had new information casting doubt about the GPS location data police used to place Olson in the general area of the body.

Last month, Olson's trial was delayed for three months after his legal team and the AG's office stipulated they needed more time to prepare "in the interest of justice." Among the issues, according to Manley: Whether someone else killed Yang.

The parties agreed Olson should be released on a personal bond with a GPS tether under home confinement while discovery in the case continued. Schlegel agreed to the adjournment but denied bond.

In a 16-page brief filed Monday, Newburg said police ignored or overlooked evidence that someone other than Olson and Rodway killed Yang. Several people provided tips about the local man, including one who said the man had a deer blind in the area where Yang was killed and used a muzzleloader and a type of ammunition that could have left the metal fragments recovered from the murder scene.

The tipsters included a man who is now a Lansing police officer, a former police officer who has investigated homicide cases and a state conservation officer, he said.

Two witnesses reporting meeting a man at Rose Lake on the morning after the killing and said he made a racist reference to Asians regarding the killing, days before Yang's ethnicity was publicly revealed, according to the pleading. The man admitted to hunting the night before, it said. One of the witnesses later identified the man they met that day as the suspect to which Newburg and Manley have been referring to.

Another tipster said the suspect told coworkers that "he shot and killed someone before and got away with it," Newburg wrote. And a partial analysis of the suspect's phone showed that he had deleted his call history for a 30-day period encompassing the time of the killing, the attorney wrote.

Police searched the man's home, but chose not to seize many items that might have been important evidence, Newburg wrote. Investigators did not review all of the information downloaded from the suspect's phone because the file was so large, the attorney said.

Newburg told Schlegel on Tuesday that Rodway is not a threat to public safety.

"The threat to society is out walking around right now," he said.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Defense attorney: Police have wrong men in 2018 murder of hunter at Rose Lake