Defense attorney questions client's mental competency

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Apr. 27—The attorney of a man charged with murdering his wife declared a doubt as to his client's mental competency during a hearing last week, which suspended criminal proceedings.

Bryan J. Adams, 44, was arrested in March after Christine Adams, 44, of Visalia, was found dead inside a home in Challenge from a stab wound to the neck. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office took custody of Adams at a Sacramento area hospital. He was in a car accident prior to being arrested.

Yuba County Senior Deputy District Attorney Monique McDevitt said proceedings will be suspended until a doctor evaluates Adams and prepares a report. She said both sides have a right to a jury trial on whether Adams is competent. The district attorney's office can waive its right to a jury trial and submit on the doctor's report and recommendation. If either side requests a jury trial or wants another doctor to evaluate Adams, another court date will be set.

A hearing is set for June 18 at 9 a.m. Public defender Brian Davis could not disclose why he declared a doubt as to his client's mental competency due to attorney-client privilege. He said if a judge finds that Adams is mentally incompetent, he would be evaluated by Yuba-Sutter Behavioral Health, which would determine where Adams should be placed to get the necessary treatment.

Criminal proceedings would resume if a judge finds that Adams is mentally competent. Adams has been in Yuba County Jail since March 15 and is currently being held without bail.

