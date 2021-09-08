Defense attorney Roya Hanna announces bid for Baltimore state’s attorney

Defense attorney Roya Hanna launched her bid Wednesday for Baltimore State’s Attorney, becoming the first candidate to announce a run in the June Democratic primary election.

An assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore for 12 years, Hanna said she’s tried more than 100 jury trials, prosecuting murders, felony drug cases and juvenile crimes. She worked her last four years in the state’s attorney’s office prosecuting homicides before leaving in 2015.

Currently, she runs her own law office downtown. Hanna has represented defendants in high profile cases, including Shatika Lawson, a co-defendant in a fatal child abuse case; and Raeshawn Rivers, the teen who was convicted of robbery but acquitted of murdering a City College student (his co-defendants were convicted of her murder).

Hanna has been an outspoken critic of Mosby, too, such as challenging the state’s attorney over her frequent travels to out-of-town criminal justice conferences.

In June 2018, Mosby won re-election in a three-way primary race, fending off challengers Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah. She did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday.

