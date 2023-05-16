Defense attorney says child confessed to killing man in 2015

TAVARES — The defense attorney for Laurie Shaver, accused of killing her husband and burying him in the backyard under a concrete fire pit in 2015, insists that it was a child who committed the murder.

In a court filing, attorney Jeffrey Wiggs claims the child, who would have been 7 or 8 at the time, “confessed” to killing Michael Shaver.

Laurie Shaver was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and accessory after the fact in September 2020. Shaver’s body was unearthed in 2018 in the backyard of the couple’s rural home in the 9800 block of Sandy Pines Road near Clermont.

Circuit Judge G. Richard Singletary had appointed an attorney to represent the child before he retired.

Prosecutors objected to a defense request for a psychological evaluation of the child, and Senior Judge David Eddy denied the request on May 4, according to court records.

On May 8, Wiggs filed a motion for reconsideration, in which he claimed that the child “confessed” and also presented exculpatory evidence.

“And yet the state and the court seek to eliminate and bar both development and presentation of evidence at trial. Such efforts constitute an abuse of discretion and interfere with the defendant’s due process rights,” Wiggs wrote.

It is unclear what material might be contained in all of the court records. In January 2021, Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio filed a motion asking the child welfare system’s child protection team to produce records and provide testimony.

No date has been set for trial. The discovery process is still underway, Camuccio said Monday.

Here's how the case has progressed

“You’ve got the wrong person,” Laurie Shaver told Lake sheriff’s detectives when she was arrested.

The search for Michael Shaver's body.

Investigators, however, point to what they say is a great deal of evidence, including a statement from her boyfriend, Travis Filmer. He said she told him, “It’s not that he’s missing; he’s no longer walking this Earth.”

She also told him that something bad had happened and that there was a body on the property, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Filmer told detectives he and Shaver rented a cement mixer and bought 42 bags of concrete in September 2016 to fill a hole that was only 3 or 4 feet deep.

A source told detectives that Filmer moved into the house in the summer of that year, and in December, married Laurie in a backyard cemetery. Filmer told investigators he was sure they would find Laurie’s divorce papers from Michael at the courthouse. There were no such papers.

There were other clues, according to court records.

The search began in 2015

The search began in 2015 when a friend of Michael’s said he had not heard from him for some time.

Laurie said he left after getting out of jail on a domestic violence charge. There was a history of violence, including allegations that they both brandished weapons during fights.

A witness reported seeing some of Michael’s personal belongings, including firearms, in the house after his disappearance.

Family members said it was unlike like Michael not to stay in contact with the couple’s children.

Investigators have also collected suspicious social media posts.

Laurie Shaver never reported her husband missing and never tried to collect child support payments.

