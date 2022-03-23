New defense attorney, the third, in murder trial

Mar. 23—A new defense attorney is being appointed for a man who is accused of murdering a missing Fayette County child in September 2020, Summers County Prosecuting Attorney Kristin Cook said Tuesday.

Steven Martin Lawson, 28, is charged with first degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, concealment of a dead body and conspiracy to commit concealment of a dead body in the death of 17-year-old Azareyiah Mitchell of Oak Hill.

A second defendant, Jaleesa Bass, now 21, faces charges for allegedly helping Lawson to cover up the murder and to hide the teen's body out of state.

Based on statements by West Virginia State Police, Lawson had previously impregnated the victim, and Azareyiah had given birth to a baby about seven months before she was killed.

He was initially set to go to trial on Nov. 8, but a new trial date has not yet been set.

"We're starting, almost, from square one, other than that he's gotten an indictment," explained Cook. "I can't comment too much on that (but) without a doubt, this office is prosecuting Mr. Lawson and Ms. Bass to the fullest extent of the law, and we'll move forward in the court process."

Cook's office reported that attorney Robert Dunlap withdrew from the case on March 14, stating that Lawson had wanted his representation terminated.

Summers Circuit Court Judge Robert Irons then appointed attorney Joshua Brown. Brown withdrew from the case, citing an unidentified conflict.

Irons has now appointed Beckley attorney Brandon Gray to represent Lawson, Summers officials said.

The victim's family had reported her missing on Sept. 30, 2020, after they had not seen her for two days.

Azareyiah's parents made tearful pleas for her safe return, and State Police and local law enforcement agencies launched an extensive search for the missing child in at least three counties but were unable to locate her.

Later in 2020, police announced that Lawson and Bass were "persons of interest" in the victim's disappearance and arrested the two in Georgia.

Story continues

On Dec. 1, 2020, troopers recovered Azareyiah's body in another state.

Initially, authorities reported that Bass had killed the victim during a fight inside a Summers County apartment about one or two days after the girl had disappeared from Oak Hill and that Lawson had helped Bass to hide the victim's body from her family and authorities.

State Police had first charged Bass with murder in Azareyiah's death, while Lawson had been charged with accessory to murder, but the charges were later adjusted.

In July 2021, Lawson was indicted on his current charges, including first degree murder.

Bass was indicted on charges of accessory to murder after the fact, concealment of a dead body and conspiracy to commit concealment of a dead body.

Azareyiah's family and friends have started a Facebook group called "Official Justice for Azareyiah Mitchell."