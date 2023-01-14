Defense attorney withdraws from major drug offender case

Jan. 13—LIMA — The attorney for a Lima man charged as a major drug offender on Friday was officially granted permission to step away from the case.

Dustin Blake, who has been representing Michael Liles throughout his case on felony drug-related charges, filed a motion with the court in late December in which he said Liles had failed to live up to a contractual obligation by failing to live up to a fee agreement.

Liles, 44, was indicted by the January 2022 grand jury. He is charged with aggravated funding of drug trafficking with a major drug offender specification, a felony of the first degree; cocaine trafficking with a major drug offender specification and a specification for forfeiture of a gun in a drug case, a first-degree felony; cocaine possession with the same specifications, a first-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; heroin possession, a felony of the fifth degree; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.

At a hearing in September, Blake, stated his case for suppressing five pieces of evidence from being used against Liles. These include the search of Liles' home on the 4700 block of Allentown Road; his arrest on Nov. 8; the search of his sister's home on the 500 block of Orena Avenue; the search of a United States Postal Service package that was found to contain one kilogram of illegal drugs and the search of two cell phones found on Liles. Blake said all of this evidence was obtained unconstitutionally.

Blake appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court via an electronic hookup on Friday, during which Judge Jeffrey Reed granted his request to withdraw as Liles' attorney. Liles was present in person and remains free on bond. Reed said the Allen County Public Defenders Office will screen Liles as a potential client.