Defense attorneys for adoptive parents of Cal City boys call DA's comments 'misinformation' during press conference

Mar. 8—Defense attorneys for the adoptive parents of two California City brothers called the Kern County district attorney's remarks about a grand jury indictment secured last week against the couple "misinformation" during a press conference Monday called to remind the public their clients are innocent until proven guilty.

Timothy Hennessy, representing Trezell West, added that District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer is campaigning for reelection, and the West case guides her path to retaining her office. Lawyer Alekxia Torres Stallings, representing Jacqueline West, also spoke at the conference.

Zimmer announced at a press conference Wednesday that a grand jury returned an indictment for two felony counts of second-degree murder, two felony counts of willful cruelty to a child and a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting an emergency against the Wests.

Hennessy found it "odd" the district attorney's office held a press conference announcing the indictment, and the next day requested a gag order during the Wests' arraignment. This action attempts to bar the defense from speaking, Hennessy said, and it compelled the lawyers to hold their press conference.

"It is now when the misleads in theater end and the constitutional protections begin," Hennessy said. He added, "One of the fundamental things our society has is trial by jury, and it needs to stay pure."

During Zimmer's news conference last week, she used phrases such as "proven to the grand jury" and "they were convinced," Torres Stallings said. However, using these phrases wrongly implies the standard of proof sought in a grand jury indictment is the same as a jury trial, which is not the case, the defense attorney said. Using these terms evokes a "tidal wave of emotion," Hennessy said, which can taint a jury pool and deny their clients due process.

"Comments such as this have no place in an actual court of law," Hennessy said.

The DA's office on Monday issued a statement about the claims from the press conference: "Respectfully, the District Attorney's Office has no further comment on the case until the criminal trial has concluded," Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email.

Hennessy also explained the difference between a grand jury and a trial by jury.

A grand jury returns an indictment based on probable cause, which is the lowest standard of proof in the courtroom and not required to be an unanimous decision, he said. In contrast, jurors in a trial must unanimously agree whether a defendant committed a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, he added. Meeting this burden is the highest standard of proof, Hennessy said.

Furthermore, the accused and their counsel cannot present their case and cannot cross-examine any witnesses during a hearing with a grand jury, he added.

The grand jury is basically run by the district attorney, Hennessy said. "This is to the detriment of the accused ... evidence of a speculative nature has a way of integrating itself into this most secretive of all legal proceedings," Hennessy said.

A criminal case typically commences once a district attorney files a complaint against an individual. Then, a preliminary hearing is conducted to determine whether the case should go to trial. In a preliminary hearing, the defense also presents its side and a judge then decides if there's enough probable cause to merit a trial.

Convening a grand jury circumvents this process, and a trial can begin after a grand jury returns with an indictment.

Torres Stallings said the defense will join prosecutor Eric Smith's request to implement a gag order, a matter to be heard Tuesday. She added this motion will avoid tainting the jury pool and stem the spread of misinformation, she said.

Zimmer said during her press conference last week that her office decided to seek an indictment for two reasons: Grand jury hearings continue over a longer period of time, and this case was high-profile.

However, Torres Stallings said both sides could meet to decide if a preliminary hearing should be continuous, and she could recall other high-profile cases in which the district attorney's office did not secure an indictment.

The defense lawyers said they may consider requesting a change of venue, or litigating the case in a different county. A majority of Kern County residents have followed the case's details, and could be prejudiced, the defense attorneys said. Hennessy said he would like to avoid changing the location of the trial, because the case originated in Kern County.

"These are not granted often, but it is something that we may be able to do, considering the large amount of coverage that this case has garnered," Torres Stallings said.

Torres Stallings and Hennessy were appointed through the Kern County Indigent Defense Program to represent Jacqueline and Trezell West, respectively. Associate defense attorneys include Fatima Rodriguez and Joshua Fleshman assigned to Jacqueline and Trezell, respectively. Torres Stallings said they are not representing the Wests on a pro bono basis, and that they chose to defend their clients.

Trezell, 35, and Jacqueline West, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday. Both are set to appear in court Tuesday to discuss the gag order.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.