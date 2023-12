TechCrunch

Sensing a business opportunity, Scott Clark, who previously co-founded the AI training and experimentation platform SigOpt (which was acquired by Intel in 2020), set out to build what he describes as "software that makes AI safe, reliable and secure." Clark launched a company, Distributional, to get the initial version of this software off the ground, with the goal of scaling and standardizing tests to different AI use cases. "Distributional is building the modern enterprise platform for AI testing and evaluation," Clark told TechCrunch in an email interview.