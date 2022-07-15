Defense attorneys say fatal shooting of man who confronted squeegee workers with baseball bat was in self defense; suspect held without bond

The 15-year-old squeegee worker charged with first-degree murder in last week’s shooting of a 48-year-old man wielding a baseball bat is a case of self defense, attorneys for the teenager said Friday.

The defense attorneys said Timothy Reynolds, the Hampden man who was fatally shot, was the instigator because he confronted the youths with the bat at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in the Inner Harbor, noting that Reynolds also was larger than the squeegee workers.

“None of this had to happen,” said attorney Warren Brown, whose client is charged as an adult with first-degree murder in Reynolds’ death on July 7. Police arrested the teen at an apartment in Essex on Thursday morning. He appeared in district court Friday afternoon for a bail review hearing where a judge ordered him to remain in custody without bond.

The Baltimore Sun is not naming the suspect because he is a minor.

Brown and attorney J. Wyndal Gordon said at a news conference Friday that because the shooting was in self defense, their client should not be charged with first-degree murder and therefore could be tried in the juvenile system, adding that he was 14 at the time of the shooting. He turned 15 the next day.

But a first-degree murder charge requires that the teen’s case remain in adult court, the defense attorneys said.

If the 15-year-old was facing a lesser charge, he would have been eligible to be tried in the juvenile system, which provides lighter sentences and emphasizes rehabilitation. The attorneys argued that first-degree murder is an overreach, as it requires prosecutors to show the teen acted with premeditation.

The attorneys argued that Reynolds’ aggression toward the group of squeegee workers caused fear among the group. “What bothers us most is the premeditation” on Reynolds’ part, Gordon said, noting that Reynolds crossed several lanes of traffic wielding a bat after parking his car.

According to police, Reynolds drove through the intersection of Light and Conway streets, parked on the other side of Light Street and emerged from his car with the bat. Reynolds was fatally shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tavon Scott, the boy’s father, said at the news conference that his son is a “good kid” and that “he’s scared.”

Scott said his son had never been to jail before. He was a student at Digital Harbor High School and likes to read.

“He’s frightened,” said his grandmother, Tonia McClain.