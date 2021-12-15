Defense attorneys for murder, rape suspect withdraw counsel

Dec. 14—Defense attorneys for Armando Cruz, who's accused of Patricia Alatorre's rape and murder, removed themselves from the case Tuesday.

Judge Judith Dulcich said a public defender could be appointed to the case, and that the matter is set for discussion at a Dec. 21 hearing. A trial date could be set that day, as well.

Los Angeles-based lawyers Tomas Requejo and Joel Garcia filed a motion in early November asking the county to pay their legal fees, claiming Cruz was indigent. Garcia withdrew the motion Tuesday.

In the motion withdrawn Tuesday, filed by the defense attorneys, both lawyers stated they were familiar with the case's facts, had the trust of Cruz and that the defendant didn't want a stranger to represent him. They also claimed that appointing new counsel at this point would be more expensive for the county, because an attorney unfamiliar with the case would take longer to comprehend the facts of the case.

Cruz, 25, was arrested in 2020. He could face the death penalty, if convicted.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.