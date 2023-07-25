Defense attorneys in OYFS child endangerment cases seek dismissal of charges, accuse DA's office of 'weaponization' of justice system

Jul. 24—The Lackawanna County district attorney's office is weaponizing the justice system to hold child protective services workers criminally responsible for decisions with which it disagrees, attorneys for five charged workers say in a motion to dismiss the cases.

The joint motion, filed Monday in Lackawanna County Court, contends authorities "cherry-picked" facts that supported the charges and withheld information that supported decisions made by Office of Youth and Family Services staffers to not remove children.

They did so, the motion says, to convince a Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip to wrongly conclude there is sufficient evidence to approve the filing of charges.

They said "exculpatory facts" — or evidence that could help clear the defendants of guilt — were intentionally omitted from charging documents.

The attorneys, however, did not detail what law enforcement held back.

"The District Attorney's weaponization of the criminal justice system to affect policy change at OYFS is an irresponsible and improper motive ... and victimizes dedicated caseworkers and supervisors acting in good faith to carry out an incredibly difficult job in impossible circumstances," the motion says.

Preliminary hearings were scheduled Tuesday for caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 45, of Dickson City; retired caseworker Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green; and supervisors Sadie Coyne (O'Day), 34, of Scranton, and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys both requested the date be postponed. No new date is set for a preliminary hearing. Attorneys on the case have to submit available dates by Aug. 7, according to a court order.

The defense motion to quash the case should be decided in the coming weeks.

"We have received the defendants' motion and we are diligently preparing an appropriate response," District Attorney Mark Powell said in a text message.

Powell's office must reply by Aug. 3. The defendants have a deadline to submit briefs by Aug. 11 and then the prosecution has to file its brief by Aug. 24. A hearing will be held Sept. 1 before Judge James Gibbons.

Charges were filed last month against the five for endangering eight children living in three different homes by ignoring bug-infested and feces-fouled conditions, their injuries and lack of food, medical care and schooling, and reports of physical and sexual abuse.

Since then, the defense attorneys said in their motion, five more caseworkers unrelated to the criminal cases — each carrying a personal caseload of 30 or more — resigned out of frustration and fear of prosecution. The motion did not identify them. Prior to the arrests, county officials said the office had 40 open positions.

The motion, authored by Coyne's attorney, Matthew Comerford, also accuses police, described as not trained in the intricacies of child welfare law, of "second guessing" agency staff's opinions. The police's conclusions are based on a "fundamental misunderstanding" of child welfare laws and is a "misguided attempt to address perceived shortcomings" in the child welfare system, the motion says.

"This bears no difference from a situation where an OYFS worker subjectively disagrees with a decision of a law enforcement officer," the motion continued. "Under this scenario, caseworkers/supervisors are placed in a 'damned if you do, damned if you don't' position — either interrupt parental custody and risk suit for violation of parents' constitutional rights or err in not removing a child and risk being charged criminally."

The motion also alleges prosecutors agreed to bring a case because they disagree with county Human Services Director William Browning's focus of keeping families intact whenever possible.

The criminal prosecution is an attempt at affecting policy change — "an irresponsible and improper motive rather than a legitimate exercise of government prosecutorial power" that victimizes those tasked with a tough job and impossible circumstances, according to the motion.

The motion also argues that:

The allegations in the criminal complaints do not meet legal requirements for charging child endangerment, which requires proof a defendant knew they were violating a legal duty and that their actions put a child in danger.

The criminal charges cannot stand because the caseworkers are immune from both civil and criminal culpability in performing duties associated with their jobs.

Child welfare laws specifically exclude environmental factors, including inadequate housing, income, clothing and medical care, from the definition of child abuse. The attorneys cited case law claiming a child cannot be considered "neglected" just because their condition could be improved by a change in parents.

Agency staff do not have authority to take emergency custody of children. They must first seek a court order. In contrast, police do have that authority.

"Essentially the defendants are being charged criminally for failing to exercise a power they do not possess under the law," the motion says.

In addition to Comerford, the motion is signed by attorneys: David J. Solfanelli, representing Helcoski; Terrence J. McDonald, representing Krauser; Robert C. Trichlo, representing Walker; and John M. Price, representing Ramik.

Helcoski, Krauser, Coyne and Walker are on paid administrative leave. The five defendants are all free on bail.

The criminal case was filed a little more than a month after the state Department of Human Services downgraded the county OYFS's license from full to provisional for a six-month period ending Nov. 15. The state cited dozens of violations that closely mirrored accusations found by investigators.

The county commissioners are performing an internal review of the agency. Browning developed an "action plan" at the request of Commissioner Chris Chermak but officials have not yet publicly released the document.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.