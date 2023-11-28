Defense attorneys for paramedic accused of murder make bid to have cash bond returned

Defense attorneys for a former Springfield paramedic accused in the Dec. 18, 2022 death of Earl Moore Jr. are seeking the return of a cash bond paid over the summer.

An agreed order seeking the $60,000 refund for Peggy Jill Finley was filed Nov. 2 but has not been acted on, W. Scott Hanken told the court in a brief hearing Monday.

Finley's bond was reduced from $1 million to $600,000 on June 16 before the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act took effect in September. The act eliminated cash bail.

'The face of St. Martin de Porres Center,' Patricia Benanti, is SJ-R First Citizen

A three-judge panel from the Fourth District Appellate Court ruled in favor of the reduction after Hanken and Mark Wykoff had sought to reduce the amount in previous motions but were denied by Circuit Judge Robin Schmidt.

Family members, friends, and acquaintances of Finley posted $60,000, or 10% of the bond, for her release just after the appellate court ruling was issued.

Another defendant in the case, Peter J. Cadigan, was released on Oct. 30 after the SAFE-T Act had taken effect.

Finley, a paramedic, and Cadigan, an EMT basic, were working for LifeStar Ambulance Service, Inc., when they responded to Moore's North 11th Street home early the morning of Dec. 18. They were accused of strapping Moore tightly to a gurney and then slamming his face into the prone position, which is how he was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where he later died.

Moore died of compression and positional asphyxiation, according to a forensic pathologist.

More: On your mark: Candidates line up early on first day of filing for the March 19 primary

Finley and Cadigan were present for Monday's hearing.

Former Sangamon County State's Attorney first assistant Derek Dion will stay with the state as a special assistant. He recently moved to the State's Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor office.

The next court date for Finley and Cadigan is Jan. 29.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Former paramedic accused in Earl Moore's death wants bond returned