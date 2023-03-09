Defense attorneys representing Bengals RB Joe Mixon after shooting “connected” to his home

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has two attorneys representing him in relation to a shooting connected to his Anderson Township home.

Defense attorneys Scott Crosswell and Merlyn Shiverdecker’s law firm confirmed to our news partners WCPO that they were representing the Bengals star.

Members from their firm were at Mixon’s home Wednesday afternoon, WCPO reported. As News Center 7 has previously reported, it remains unknown if Mixon was home at the time of the shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital Monday night.

Deputies and medics responded to the home in the 7900 block of Ayers Road in Anderson Twp. around 8:25 p.m. Monday on reports of a shooting, according to a media release posted to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s social media. A person, only identified as a juvenile, was taken from the scene to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

During the investigation, deputies searched a home whose address was listed as the home of Mixon, according to previous court records.

Deputies have since confirmed the home, and part of the crime scene, is connected to a property associated with the Bengals star.

“We can confirm that part of the crime scene involves a home connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said in the media release.

In a 911 call obtained by WCPO, a caller told dispatchers that several men and women were running around the scene when one man pulled out a gun and ran toward the back of the house yelling. After that, several shots were heard.

Anderson Twp. is located just to the east of the Cincinnati city limits and home where the shooting happened is about 14 miles from Paycor Stadium.



