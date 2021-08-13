Defense attorneys seek to dismiss extortion charges against city councilman

Aug. 13—Attorneys for suspended Toledo city councilman Gary Johnson filed a motion to dismiss extortion charges against him late Thursday in federal court.

Gary Johnson, an at-large representative, is charged in U.S. District Court in Toledo with conspiring with other city councilmen, Tyrone Riley, Larry Sykes, and Yvonne Harper, as well as two counts of extortion. Attorney Keith Mitchell was also facing charges, but he died in April.

Charges involving Mr. Johnson arise from his primary election campaign for Lucas County Sheriff in 2020. At the time he was running for the position, he was serving as a councilman, the defense attorneys say.

Mr. Johnson's attorneys, Richard Kerger and Dave Klucas, filed a motion Thursday to dismiss two charges of extortion because the allegations don't spell out a quid quo pro — or a promise for money in exchange for an official act on city council.

Additionally, one of the charges includes allegations of "checks" and "locations," which implies multiple transactions, the attorneys say. Including multiple offenses in one count could prevent jurors to reach a unanimous verdict, Mr. Kerger told The Blade on Friday.

The defense attorneys have maintained throughout the case that the government fails to show that Mr. Johnson participated in a scheme with his co-defendants or that he somehow conspired with them. They've asked the government for a bill of particulars to outline the nature of the charges, but it has yet to be provided, Mr. Kerger said.

"When this started, it was done with a criminal complaint ... it mentioned nothing about conspiracy. And then when the indictment came out, the first charge is conspiracy and I don't think there's going to be any evidence of that — certainly not involving my client," Mr. Kerger said on Friday.

Federal investigators alleged more than $34,000 changed hands between Toledo business owners trying to win council approval for various matters and the four councilmen for over a two-year period. The indictment claims a person identified as Businessman 1 was a Toledo business owner who needed city council's approval to open an internet cafe.

Story continues

Mr. Johnson allegedly obtained property not due to him in between January, 2020, and March, 2020. Specifically, he allegedly received checks and locations to put campaign signs from someone identified as Source 2, the government claims.

In April, 2020, Mr. Johnson obtained property, specifically money, from Source 2 and Businessman 1, that was not due to him or his office, according to the federal allegations.

"Legislators do not commit a federal crime 'when they act for the benefit of constituent or support legislation furthering the interests of some of their constituents, shortly before or after political contributions are solicited and received from those beneficiaries,'" Mr. Kerger and Mr. Lucas wrote. "Instead, there must be an 'explicit' agreement that the legislator's 'official conduct will be controlled by the terms of the promise or undertaking.'"

Last month, the defense attorneys asked for a separate trial. They claim there is no evidence that Mr. Johnson schemed with his co-defendants in the alleged conspiracy and there will be "far more evidence" presented regarding his co-defendants than him.

Judge James Carr previously set a motion deadline for Monday. Both sides were also given dates to respond. A further court date has not been scheduled.

First Published August 13, 2021, 11:53am