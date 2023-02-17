Defense attorneys in West murder trial haven't received evidence to build case as trial looms

Feb. 16—Despite asking for about a year, defense attorneys representing the adoptive parents accused of murdering their toddlers, Orrin and Orson West, said Thursday they haven't yet received evidence instrumental to building their case — including a contact information to reach "a resource parent" of a West foster child who has information forming the "crux" of prosecutors' argument, a defense attorney said.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, an involuntary manslaughter charge, two charges of willful cruelty to a child, conspiracy and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4 and Orson West, 3.

Attorneys held a status conference hearing Thursday to determine if everyone is ready to argue motions March 1 in preparation for trial. That date stands, and attorneys will meet back March 1 to discuss their motions.

