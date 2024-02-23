Defense in Bob Lee fatal SF stabbing says it doesn't have all evidence
The man accused of stabbing and killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco was back in court Thursday.
The man accused of stabbing and killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco was back in court Thursday.
The plan originated from SEC athletic administrator meetings and has the support of coaches, who reviewed the concepts last week. The potential December changes are now being socialized across the country.
Stability AI claimed that the new model, which isn’t widely available yet, improves image quality, works better with prompts containing multiple subjects, and can more accurate text as part of the generated image, something that previous Stable Diffusion models weren’t great at.
The film has a steady stream of A-list cameos, from Pedro Pascal to Matt Damon to Miley Cyrus. At its heart, it is a tale of self-discovery and romance.
Google said Thursday it’s pausing its Gemini chatbot’s ability to generate people. The move comes after viral social posts showed the AI tool overcorrecting for diversity, producing “historical” images of Nazis, America’s Founding Fathers and the Pope as people of color.
Stewart will be eligible to return to the Pistons' lineup on Feb. 27.
The committee is discussing levying suspensions on more school officials in infractions cases, including compliance officers, athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors.
Wendy Williams stepped back from the spotlight after concerns about her health. Here's what we now know.
This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old.
Golden Ventures, a Canada-based venture capital firm, closed on over $100 million in capital commitments for its fifth fund targeting high-potential, seed-stage founders working across technologies, including AI, climate, blockchain and quantum. Matt Golden, founder and managing partner, started the Toronto-based firm in 2011 and amassed a team, including Ameet Shah, general partner, and new principal Nick Chen. “This is a continuation of our core thesis and created to be super founder-aligned,” Golden told TechCrunch.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed loan reached 7.16% on Thursday and has remained above 7% the last seven days.
Judge Arthur Engoron rejects a motion by former President Donald Trump that would have granted him a 30-day delay to begin repaying the massive $355 million financial fraud judgment against him.
Existing home sales increased in January on a slight easing of mortgage rates. But home prices rose too.
Jesse Lyu, founder and CEO of rabbit Inc., will be joining us and showcasing rabbit r1, the pocket-sized AI hardware assistant that took CES -- and the broader news cycle -- by storm last month. Lyu is an entrepreneur renowned for his work in human-machine interaction. Lyu has also nicely agreed to stick around after his appearance, so attendees can experience the "staggeringly ambitious" device that promises to do most, if not all, that your smartphone can do.
Nvidia's blowout earnings show the fear of missing out in the stock market rally is alive and well as stocks across sectors rallied in reaction to the chip giant's earnings report.
Dani Alves was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for the Dec. 2022 assault.
Google said Thursday it plans to roll out the SoundPod, its portable speaker designed to instantly validate and announce successful payments, to small merchants across India over the coming months. The Google Pay expansion in India, where the company is among the mobile payment market leaders, comes even as the firm winds down some of its payments apps in the U.S. The company, which began a limited trial of SoundPod last year, received positive feedback during the testing and helped merchants reduce the checkout time, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Products for Google Pay, wrote in a blog post.
The 2019 AL batting champ is looking for a bounce-back season in 2024.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
Meta's Oversight Board announced that Threads users will now be able to appeal content moderation decisions, giving the independent group the ability to influence policies for Meta’s newest app.
The adoption of open banking and instant payments is moving slowly in the United States compared to other markets around the world, for example, Brazil. Until then, the co-founders of Zūm Rails say the experiences consumers have with payments continues to be fragmented, meaning companies have to create a tech stack to provide a wide range of services to their customers. The Montreal-based company is taking the approach of providing an all-in-one payments gateway that merges open banking with instant payments.