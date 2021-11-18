UPDATE Defense calls Delcamp back to witness stand

Nov. 18—SUNBURY — Accused killer Jahrid Burgess is likely to take the stand in his own defense this afternoon his attorney said following a morning of defense witnesses Northumberland County court.

Jahrid Burgess, 21, of Trevorton, is accused of beating 3-year-old Arabella Parker so badly she died from her injuries a month later. State police contend Burgess also waited to call 911 for nearly 49 minutes after the child was injured.

His attorney Richard Feudale, of Mount Carmel, said he will call Burgess later today. This morning, the defense called Samantha Delcamp, Parker's mother, back to the stand, who repeated earlier testimony that she was beaten by Burgess.

Also testifying for the defense was a Northumberland County Children & Youth caseworker who said she visited with Aarabella Parker on the day of the incident and said she saw no signs of abuse.

The jury of seven men and five women is expected to get the case this afternoon after the defense rests.

On Wednesday, neurological surgeon Dr. Alejandro Bugarini, of Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, the surgeon who attempted to save Arabella's life in October 2019 testified that if he had been told of the severity of the injuries, a team of doctors would have been on standby waiting for Arabella to arrive.

Police contend Burgess, instead of calling 911 after the alleged beating, called his mother, Christy Willis, 51, of Sunbury. Police say 911 was told Arabella had a seizure.

"If it was stated from the get-go, we could have been more prompt in treating her," Bugarini said Tuesday. "Minutes and seconds matter."

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz rested his case Tuesday after arresting trooper Brian Seibert testified along with former trooper Cpl. Rob Reeves, who said after interviewing Burgess he believed Burgess struck the child on the Oct. 10 date in question.

Burgess has been very active in his defense, paging through notes and files while instructing his defense attorney, Richard Feudale, on what questions to ask

On Tuesday, Samantha Delcamp, 25, Arabella's mother and Burgess' girlfriend at the time, testified for nearly three hours and, at times, she wept as she looked at pictures of her daughter. Delcamp is also charged with homicide as an accomplice in the case.

Delcamp may also be recalled to the stand later this morning.

Several troopers testified in the past two days that Burgess changed his story to police several times when he was interviewed about his involvement.

The trial resumes at 9:15 a.m. in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.